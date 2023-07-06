Events in Oakville this weekend: July 7-9, 2023

× Expand Oakville

Summer is in full swing. Oakville has lots of great events happening this weekend: nature walks, BBQs, community gatherings, live music, sports games and so much more!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, July 7-9, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

After scattered rain for the last two weekends, this first full July weekend will feature warm to hot sunny weather for the next three days. If you're going outside, make sure to have lots of sunscreen and water!

Oakville Events: July 7, 8 & 9

Friday, July 7, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +26 (feels like +30), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly sunny, +24 (feels like +27), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest

Events:

Catch the Crayfish!: Educational children's activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Free with park admission. (Read more here.)

Educational children's activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Free with park admission. Asteroid City: New comedy film from director Wes Anderson, featuring dozens of Hollywood stars, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New comedy film from director Wes Anderson, featuring dozens of Hollywood stars, now playing in local theatres. True Rodeo: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +24 (feels like +27), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly sunny, +23 (feels like +26), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southwest

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Oakville Buzz vs. Burlington Blaze: Lacrosse game. Come cheer on your Oakville Buzz Junior A lacrosse team. (Read more here.)

Lacrosse game. Come cheer on your Oakville Buzz Junior A lacrosse team. Krisztina Lantos and Mary Jean Mailloux Art Show: Art show and sale. Bronte Historical Society show at Sovereign House, part of "Art on the Bluffs." (Read more here.)

Art show and sale. Bronte Historical Society show at Sovereign House, part of "Art on the Bluffs." Yassin: Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)

Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Afternoon Blues: Music at the Moonshine Cafe with Mike Branton. (Read more here.)

Music at the Moonshine Cafe with Mike Branton. Animal Adaptations: Guided nature walk at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Free with park admission, children must be with adult. (Read more here.)

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +25 (feels like +29), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Mix of sun and clouds, +22 (feels like +25), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 5 km/h, southeast

Events:

St. Aidan's Annual BBQ: Community barbecue lunch at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. Fun for the whole family. (Read more here.)

Community barbecue lunch at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. Fun for the whole family. Antonella and Randall: Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)

Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Krisztina Lantos and Mary Jean Mailloux Art Show: Art show and sale. Bronte Historical Society show at Sovereign House, part of "Art on the Bluffs." (Read more here.)

Art show and sale. Bronte Historical Society show at Sovereign House, part of "Art on the Bluffs." Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken: New family animated blockbuster film from Dreamworks, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.