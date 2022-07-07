Events in Oakville this weekend: July 8-10

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Harbour summer sunrise Oakville Harbour at sunrise

Summer is in full swing throughout Oakville, and there's lots of great events happening across Oakville all long weekend long! Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, July 8-10, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events each weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

With a minimal chance of rain, and moderate warm temperatures all weekend long, this weekend is a great chance to get outside and spend some time having fun with your loved ones.

Featured this weekend are lots of concerts (both indoor and outdoor), art workshops and activities, markets and exhibits to see.

Oakville Events: July 8, 9 & 10

Friday, July 8, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of a shower, +23 (feels like +27), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +16 (feels like +15), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, north

Events:

Music and Art with Laura Sea: Free piano concert and art sale at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. $1 from each sold item is donated to mental health organizations. From 4-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Paul P's "Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment": Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Music in Town Square: Live music at Oakville Town Square. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. From 7-9 p.m. (Read more here.)

Shades of Blue Revue: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $15. Show at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +22 (feels like +23), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +20 (feels like +20), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10km/h, northeast

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Paul P's Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Morgan Davis: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Traditional and original blues music. Tickets $15. Show at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Traditional and original blues music. Tickets $15. Show at 8:30 p.m. Oakville Symphony Conductor Showcase with Pratik Gandhi: Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Last concert of the Oakville Symphony's 2021/22 season. Tickets $31-61. Show at 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

In addition to the above events, one of our Oakville News' staff writers is hosting an all-ages Stag and Doe party ahead of their wedding later this month. The event is at Hopedale Bowl, and is an All-You-Can-Bowl party event from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Tickets include unlimited bowling for the night, shoe rental and delicious snacks - more information and tickets are available online here.

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +23 (feels like +23), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Mix of sun and clouds, +23 (feels like +16), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 5 km/h, east

Events:

St. Aidan's Community BBQ: All are welcome to the St. Aidan's Chruch 70th Anniversary Community BBQ. The Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton will have a steelpan performance and there's fun for the whole family! From 12-3 p.m. (Read more here.)

Oakville Symphony Conductor Showcase with Pratik Gandhi: Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Last concert of the Oakville Symphony's 2021/22 season. Tickets $31-61. Show at 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

With the increase of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

