Events in Oakville this weekend: June 10-12

There's lots of great events happening across Oakville all long weekend long! Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, June 10-12, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events each weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Despite the rain expected on Sunday (and possibly Saturday too) and still cooler weather, there are sales, markets, fundraisers, gallery openings, indoor and outdoor performances, sports, and so much more. If the rain does persist, why not try some of the great indoor offerings in town?

Oakville Events: June 10, 11 & 12

Friday, June 10, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +19 (feels like +20), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +19 (feels like +19), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10km/h, southwest

Events:

Mission Pawsible - All Paws on Deck: Free activities at the Oakville & Milton Human Society. It's the last weekend of the event! Donations all go to animals currently in care. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free activities at the Oakville & Milton Human Society. It's the last weekend of the event! Donations all go to animals currently in care. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jurassic World: Dominion: Opening night of the new blockbuster movie and finale of the famous Jurassic Park franchise (Showtimes here.)

Opening night of the new blockbuster movie and finale of the famous Jurassic Park franchise El Dorado Bound: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +21 (feels like +22), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Chance of a shower, +18 (feels like +18), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, southwest

Events:

"Something for Everyone": Boutique general sale and market at Knox Presbyterian Church. (At Lakeshore & Dunn Street.) Open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Read more here.)

Boutique general sale and market at Knox Presbyterian Church. (At Lakeshore & Dunn Street.) Open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. Fay and Fluffy Storytime: Family-friendly and all ages Pride story time event at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. Free to attend, but advance registration is required. Show begins at 10 a.m. (Read more here.)

Family-friendly and all ages Pride story time event at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. Free to attend, but advance registration is required. Show begins at 10 a.m. Tree Planting: All ages volunteer with Oakvillegreen at Peele Woods Park. Join us for this all-ages event as we plant 150 new trees. Shovels and gloves provided, those under 13 must be supervised. Starts at 10 a.m. (Read more here.)

All ages volunteer with Oakvillegreen at Peele Woods Park. Join us for this all-ages event as we plant 150 new trees. Shovels and gloves provided, those under 13 must be supervised. Starts at 10 a.m. Pride in Nature: Guided Pride Walk with Conservation Halton at Area 8 in Milton. Cost $5 per person plus gate fees for non-members. Walk begins at 11 a.m. (Read more here.)

Guided Pride Walk with Conservation Halton at Area 8 in Milton. Cost $5 per person plus gate fees for non-members. Walk begins at 11 a.m. OCMT Presents Nunsense!: Musical Show by Oakville Children's Music Theatre at Maple Grove United Church. Broadway-style show with youth performers. All proceeds go to Ukrainian relief efforts. Tickets $18-25. Show starts at 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

Musical Show by Oakville Children's Music Theatre at Maple Grove United Church. Broadway-style show with youth performers. All proceeds go to Ukrainian relief efforts. Tickets $18-25. Show starts at 2 p.m. Plein Air Watercolour Workshop with Ralf Wall: Art Workshop at Gairloch Gardens. Explore the art of painting outdoors and allow participants to sharpen their powers of observation. Cost $30 per person. From 1-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Workshop at Gairloch Gardens. Explore the art of painting outdoors and allow participants to sharpen their powers of observation. Cost $30 per person. From 1-5 p.m. Oakville Buzz vs. St. Catharines Athletics: OJLL Lacrosse Game at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. Cheer the Oakville Buzz Junior Lacrosse Team as they compete against the St. Catharines Athletics. Game starts at 7:00 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, June 12, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Rain, +19 (feels like +16), 70% chance of precipitation

Night: Chance of a shower, +18 (feels like +18), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 7km/h, southeast

Events:

Floral Arrangements Workshop: Art Workshop at Gairloch Gardens. Working with Natalie Schiabel of Mythology Floral Art, you can create a garden-style vase. Cost $30 per person. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Workshop at Gairloch Gardens. Working with Natalie Schiabel of Mythology Floral Art, you can create a garden-style vase. Cost $30 per person. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stars on Stage: Showcase by Live to Dance Academy. Tickets $34. Shows at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Showcase by Live to Dance Academy. Tickets $34. Shows at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oakville Art Society Member Showcase: Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. A visual art exhibit of over 50 paintings, created by talented members of Oakville Art Society. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. A visual art exhibit of over 50 paintings, created by talented members of Oakville Art Society. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Mission Pawsible - All Paws on Deck: Free activities at the Oakville & Milton Human Society. Last day! Donations all go to animals in care. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Read more here.)

With the small but noticeable presence of COVID-19 still in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

