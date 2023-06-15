Events in Oakville this weekend: June 16-18, 2023

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Bronte Outer Harbour Bronte Outer Harbour

With summer just around the corner, there's lots to see and do in Oakville this weekend! There are multiple sporting events, new movies (including some for free!), live music, charity events, and lots of sunshine to enjoy the parks on Saturday and Sunday.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, June 16-18, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

There's going to be some likely thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, but after that its expected to be full of sunshine and warm temperatures throughout Saturday and Sunday for the rest of the weekend.

Oakville Events: June 16, 17 & 18

Friday, June 16, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of thunderstorms, +20 (feels like +21), 60% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly sunny, +19 (feels like +20), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest

Events:

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary: Free movie screening at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic film Jurassic Park. (Read more here.)

Free movie screening at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic film Jurassic Park. Oakville Crusaders vs. Mississauga Blues: Rugby game. Come cheer on your Oakville Crusaders rugby team. (Read more here.)

Rugby game. Come cheer on your Oakville Crusaders rugby team. Taize: Live concert and music at St. Aidan's Church. (Read more here.)

Live concert and music at St. Aidan's Church. The Flash: New blockbuster action superhero film starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New blockbuster action superhero film starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton, now playing in local theatres. The Tuscon Choirboys: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +24 (feels like +27), 0% chance of precipitation

Evening: Sunny, +20 (feels like +21), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Heartache2Hope's Annual 5K Walk2Remember: Charity 5K walk through Oakville in support of Heartache2Hope's local mental health services. (Read more here.)

Charity 5K walk through Oakville in support of Heartache2Hope's local mental health services. Oakville Crusaders vs. Waterloo 2S: Rugby game. Come cheer on your Oakville Crusaders women's rugby team. (Read more here.)

Rugby game. Come cheer on your Oakville Crusaders women's rugby team. West River Residents Association Picnic: Picnic in the park with food for sale and free family activities in Forster Park. All welcome! Cash only. (Read more here.)

Picnic in the park with food for sale and free family activities in Forster Park. All welcome! Cash only. Amanda Hollingworth Art Show: Local painting exhibition at Sovereign House. (Read more here.)

Local painting exhibition at Sovereign House. Bucket Drumming Workshops: Children's and family music activities with Bandology at Bronte Waterfront Park. Free and no pre-registration! (Read more here.)

Children's and family music activities with Bandology at Bronte Waterfront Park. Free and no pre-registration! Long Light Festival: A day of music, dance, ceremony, community, food and art leading up to the longest day of the year, the day of long light, the summer solstice. (Read more here.)

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +23 (feels like +25), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +20 (feels like +21), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Elemental: New family animated blockbuster film from Pixar studios, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New family animated blockbuster film from Pixar studios, now playing in local theatres. Amanda Hollingworth Art Show: Local painting exhibition at Sovereign House. (Read more here.)

Local painting exhibition at Sovereign House. Blue Devils vs. ProStars: Soccer game. Catch Oakville's League1 men's soccer team take on ProStars FC. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.