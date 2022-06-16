Events in Oakville this weekend: June 17-19

× Expand Jude Beck on UnSplash Father's Day Weekend

It's Father's Day this weekend - and with hot weather on the way, summer is just around the corner. What better way to celebrate both Dad and the start of summer than by checking out local events?

There's lots of great events happening across Oakville all long weekend long! Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, June 17-19, 2022.

Don't let the hot weather deter you - there are special sales, markets, charity events, art exhibits, indoor and outdoor performances, sports and so much more.

Oakville Events: June 17, 18 & 19

Friday, June 17, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +25 (feels like +30), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +20 (feels like +20), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30km/h, northwest

Events:

Disney/Pixar's Lightyear: Opening day of the new blockbuster animated movie from Pixar. For all ages. (Showtimes here.)

Opening day of the new blockbuster animated movie from Pixar. For all ages. Paul Reddick Trio: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. 2016 Juno Award Winner for Best Blues Album. Tickets $20. Show at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. 2016 Juno Award Winner for Best Blues Album. Tickets $20. Show at 8:30 p.m. An Evening of Dance: Dance Recital by Cristina Pora Classical Dance Academy at Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Tickets $25-28. Show at 7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +20 (feels like +22), 0% chance of precipitation

Night: Sunny, +17 (feels like +18), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20km/h, northwest

Events:

Rob MacDougall Memorial Lacrosse Day & Celebrity Classic: Charity Sports Tournament at the Toronto Rock Athletic Center in Oakville. Proceeds will benefit KidSport Ontario. Begins at 7 a.m., with games continuing until 6 p.m. (Read more here.)

Charity Sports Tournament at the Toronto Rock Athletic Center in Oakville. Proceeds will benefit KidSport Ontario. Begins at 7 a.m., with games continuing until 6 p.m. Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. Basics to Birding with OakvilleGreen: Nature workshop and walk at Bronte Beach Park. Join Oakvillegreen's Environmental Program Coordinator Ben Laing for an introduction to bird watching. All ages, no experience required. Free. Starts 8:30 a.m. (Read more here.)

Nature workshop and walk at Bronte Beach Park. Join Oakvillegreen's Environmental Program Coordinator Ben Laing for an introduction to bird watching. All ages, no experience required. Free. Starts 8:30 a.m. Heartache2Hope's 5K Walk2Remember: Fundraiser Walk at Oakville’s Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. This H2H5K walk provides the important opportunities to feel a connection, build community, and remember our loved ones lost to suicide. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

Fundraiser Walk at Oakville’s Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. This H2H5K walk provides the important opportunities to feel a connection, build community, and remember our loved ones lost to suicide. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taste of Art on the Bluffs: Art Exhibit at Sovereign House. The Bronte Historical Society presents artist Vivienne Glista and Woven Light. Open 1-4 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Sovereign House. The Bronte Historical Society presents artist Vivienne Glista and Woven Light. Open 1-4 p.m. Oakville Buzz vs. Burlington Chiefs: OJLL Lacrosse Game at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. Cheer the Oakville Buzz Junior Lacrosse Team as they compete against the Burlington Chiefs. Game starts at 7:00 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Today is Father's Day! It's a great day to make plans for celebrating with dads, grandfathers, uncles, and all the men who have had a special place in your life.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +21 (feels like +21), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +18 (feels like +17), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10km/h, north

Events:

Father's Day Giveaway!: Shopping event in Downtown Oakville. Spend $25 or more Downtown and qualify to win the Ultimate Dads Day prize pack featuring 2 DTOakville Muskoka Chairs, BBQ tools + $250 gift certificate. From 10 a.m. on all day. (Read more here.)

Shopping event in Downtown Oakville. Spend $25 or more Downtown and qualify to win the Ultimate Dads Day prize pack featuring 2 DTOakville Muskoka Chairs, BBQ tools + $250 gift certificate. From 10 a.m. on all day. Taste of Art on the Bluffs: Art Exhibit at Sovereign House. The Bronte Historical Society presents artist Vivienne Glista and Woven Light. Open 1-4 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Sovereign House. The Bronte Historical Society presents artist Vivienne Glista and Woven Light. Open 1-4 p.m. Oakville Art Society Member Showcase: Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. A visual art exhibit of over 50 paintings, created by talented members of Oakville Art Society. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

With the small but noticeable presence of COVID-19 still in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

