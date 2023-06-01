Events in Oakville this weekend: June 2-4, 2023

× Expand Foter.com Songs of Summer Music

Beat the heat and rock out at some of the great events happening in Oakville this weekend - especially with the several great live music acts coming to town!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, June 2-4, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Heat and sunshine will be around Oakville all weekend, ranging from slight cloud cover to full sun. There is a heat warning in effect for Friday, though temperatures should be milder on Saturday and Sunday.

Oakville Events: June 2, 3 & 4

Friday, June 2, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +30 (feels like +34), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mix of sun and clouds, +25 (feels like +29), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, north

Events:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: New animated blockbuster film featuring the popular Spider-Man superhero, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New animated blockbuster film featuring the popular Spider-Man superhero, now playing in local theatres. Kenny "Blue Boss" Wayne: Juno winner and blues artist will perform live at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Juno winner and blues artist will perform live at the Moonshine Cafe. Dance Party: 20th Anniversary dance showcase, with the students of Grace Academy at the Oakville Centre. (Read more here.)

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +22 (feels like +24), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly sunny, +18 (feels like +18), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, east

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Basics to Birding: Nature walk and bird watching workshop with Oakvillegreen, located at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. (Read more here.)

Nature walk and bird watching workshop with Oakvillegreen, located at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Oakville Buzz vs. Toronto Beaches: Lacrosse game. Come cheer on your Oakville Buzz lacrosse team. (Read more here.)

Lacrosse game. Come cheer on your Oakville Buzz lacrosse team. Black Music on the Block: Come celebrate black music month with free live music in Downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

Come celebrate black music month with free live music in Downtown Oakville. Gently used clothing and accessories sale: Second hand sale at Munn's United Church. Find your "Like New" outfits & accessories. (Read more here.)

Second hand sale at Munn's United Church. Find your "Like New" outfits & accessories. Bucket Drumming Workshops: Children's and family music activities with Bandology at Bronte Waterfront Park. Free and no pre-registration! (Read more here.)

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +20 (feels like +20), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Mix of sun and clouds, +18 (feels like +18), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 5 km/h, southeast

Events:

Artists of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre opening reception: Season opening show for Artists of Joshua Creek. View work by artists in their exhibition of friendship, discovery and happiness. (Read more here.)

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.