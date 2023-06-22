Events in Oakville this weekend: June 23-25, 2023

× Expand OFFA.ca Oakville Festivals of Film & Art

Don't let the rain keep you home - there are still lots of great cultural events (including lots of indoor ones!) happening all over Oakville for this first weekend of the summer.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, June 23-25, 2023.

Scattered rain and some thunderstorms are expected to continue on and off throughout the weekend, especially on Friday and Saturday. But don't worry - most events this weekend are indoors. Expect high summer heat and humidity as well, with some temperatures reaching +34.

Oakville Events: June 23, 24 & 25

Friday, June 23, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +22 (feels like +25), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Light rain, +21 (feels like +24), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

OFFA: Polarized: Part of the 2023 Oakville Film Festival. Gala screening of the film Polarized at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Part of the 2023 Oakville Film Festival. Gala screening of the film Polarized at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Great Big Rock: Great Big Sea tribute band. Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Great Big Sea tribute band. Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. Elemental: New family animated blockbuster film from Pixar studios, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Possible thunderstorms, +25 (feels like +32), 50% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly sunny, +23 (feels like +28), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southwest

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. 10th Annual Oakville Film Festival: Film screenings, Q&As and meet and greets with filmmakers, featuring movies from local talent and around the world. Several shows throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Film screenings, Q&As and meet and greets with filmmakers, featuring movies from local talent and around the world. Several shows throughout the day. Conservation Day: Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre and Oakvillegreen Conservation Association are teaming up to celebrate Pollinator Week and engage the community in eco-learning and action. (Read more here.)

Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre and Oakvillegreen Conservation Association are teaming up to celebrate Pollinator Week and engage the community in eco-learning and action. Harvest of Songs: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe, featuring the music of Neil Young's famous album Harvest. (Read more here.)

Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe, featuring the music of Neil Young's famous album Harvest. Bucket Drumming Workshops: Children's and family music activities with Bandology at Bronte Waterfront Park. Free and no pre-registration! (Read more here.)

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +27 (feels like +34), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy with showers, +24 (feels like +30), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 7 km/h, southeast

Events:

10th Annual Oakville Film Festival: Film screenings, Q&As and meet and greets with filmmakers, featuring movies from local talent and around the world. Several shows throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Film screenings, Q&As and meet and greets with filmmakers, featuring movies from local talent and around the world. Several shows throughout the day. Strawberry Tea: Family picnic at Sovereign House. Fundraiser for the Bronte Historical Society. (Read more here.)

Family picnic at Sovereign House. Fundraiser for the Bronte Historical Society. Blue Devils vs. NDC: Soccer game. Catch Oakville's League1 men's soccer team take on NDC FC. (Read more here.)

Soccer game. Catch Oakville's League1 men's soccer team take on NDC FC. Oakville Improv: Live monthly comedy show at the Moonshine Cafe. This month's show features local comedian and star Gary Pearson. (Read more here.)

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.