Events in Oakville this weekend: June 24-26

There's two major festivals in town this weekend: the 9th Annual Oakville Film Festival and the Oakville Family Ribfest. But that's not all that's going on - we have all the events across town for the first weekend of summer.

If you're looking for Oakville's events each weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Oakville Events: June 24, 25 & 26

There are two major events taking place all weekend long and are great ways to start your summer:

Oakville Family Ribfest: Drive-Thru food festival and fundraiser at Sheridan College. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. (Read more here.)

9th Annual Oakville Film Festival: Film Festival at various locations in Oakville, with several showtimes daily. (Read more here.)

Here are the other events happening each individual day.

Friday, June 24, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +29 (feels like +30), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +18 (feels like +18), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 to 20 km/h, south-east

Events:

Elvis: Opening day of the new blockbuster movie. (Showtimes here.)

Opening day of the new blockbuster movie. FOPL book sale: All funds raised go directly toward OPL programs and services. New this year: Items will be individually-priced starting at $2. There is also a new “fill your bag” option where customers can purchase a reusable FOL tote for $15 and fill their bag. Read more

Oakville Family Ribfest: a community event & fundraiser attracting over 200,000 people in the past 8 years. Every dollar raised through your attendance at Ribfest contributes to the success of Rotary's projects, plus the food is fantastic! Read more

Paul P's 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' : the art exhibit employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Read more

a community event & fundraiser attracting over 200,000 people in the past 8 years. Every dollar raised through your attendance at Ribfest contributes to the success of Rotary’s projects, plus the food is fantastic! Read more Paul P's 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' : the art exhibit employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Read more

: the art exhibit employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Read more Tanya Lukin Linklater's art exhibit: works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Read more

works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Read more Music in Town Square: Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville Read more

Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville Read more OFFA's Friday Gala: includes a rap performance by Jerelle and the feature film is Iran's Tehranto, a Canadian theatrical premiere Read more

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +30 (feels like +34), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Some clouds, +19 (feels like +19), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 to 25 km/h, south-east

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market has been operating for more than 35 years, offering the best of Ontario produce while supporting local charities. Read more

has been operating for more than 35 years, offering the best of Ontario produce while supporting local charities. Read more Blooms and Bubbles: Celebrate spring and all things that grow local at Conservation Halton’s newest event, Blooms and Bubbles! Sip and stroll at Area 8 as you browse the local vendor market while enjoying a glass of wine, mead, and other bubbly treats.Read more

Blooms and Bubbles: Celebrate spring and all things that grow local at Conservation Halton's newest event, Blooms and Bubbles! Sip and stroll at Area 8 as you browse the local vendor market while enjoying a glass of wine, mead, and other bubbly treats.Read more

FOPL Book Sale: All funds raised go directly toward OPL programs and services. New this year: Items will be individually-priced starting at $2. There is also a new "fill your bag" option where customers can purchase a reusable FOL tote for $15 and fill their bag. Read more

OFFA Saturday Schedule: Oakville Film Festival on Saturday has a packed schedule with performances at both the Oakville Centre and Film.ca Cinemas. Read more

Paul P's 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' art exhibit: employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Read more

a community event & fundraiser attracts over 200,000 people in the past 8 years. Every dollar raised through your attendance at Ribfest contributes to the success of Rotary’s projects, plus the food is fantastic! Read more Paul P's 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' art exhibit: employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Read more

employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Read more Tanya Lukin Linklater's art exhibition: works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Read more

works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Read more Bronte through artists' eyes art exhibit: is a group multi-media show celebrating Oakville's western village and harbour. At the same time, you can tour historic Sovereign House and stroll along the Bronte Bluffs overlooking the lake. A portion of art sales goes to support Br... Read more

is a group multi-media show celebrating Oakville's western village and harbour. At the same time, you can tour historic Sovereign House and stroll along the Bronte Bluffs overlooking the lake. A portion of art sales goes to support Br... Read more Heritage Walk - Truth & Treaties: This Indigenous-developed and led walking tour will explore the history of the treaty land on which Oakville sits and the truth behind Treaties 22 and 14. Read more

This Indigenous-developed and led walking tour will explore the history of the treaty land on which Oakville sits and the truth behind Treaties 22 and 14. Read more Oakville Buzz vs Six Nations Arrow's Junior Lacrosse game: Cheer the Oakville Buzz as they compete against the Six Nations Arrows Read more

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +30 (feels like +36), 40% chance of precipitation - thunderstorms possible

Night: Some clouds, +16 (feels like +15), 60% chance of precipitation - thunderstorms possible

Wind speed: 15 to 40 km/h, south-west

Events:

Blooms & Bubbles: Celebrate spring and all things that grow local at Conservation Halton’s newest event, Blooms and Bubbles! Sip and stroll at Area 8 as you browse the local vendor market while enjoying a glass of wine, mead, and other bubbly treats. Read more

Blooms & Bubbles: Celebrate spring and all things that grow local at Conservation Halton's newest event, Blooms and Bubbles! Sip and stroll at Area 8 as you browse the local vendor market while enjoying a glass of wine, mead, and other bubbly treats. Read more

FOPL book sale: All funds raised go directly toward OPL programs and services. New this year: Items will be individually-priced starting at $2. There is also a new "fill your bag" option where customers can purchase a reusable FOL tote for $15 and fill their bag. Read more

All funds raised go directly toward OPL programs and services. New this year: Items will be individually-priced starting at $2. There is also a new “fill your bag” option where customers can purchase a reusable FOL tote for $15 and fill their bag. Read more OFFA short films program: highlighting Canadian filmmakers from coast to coast, ranging from romantic comedy to sci-fi to documentary. Read more

Oakville Family Ribfest is a community event & fundraiser attracting over 200,000 people in the past 8 years. Every dollar raised through your attendance at Ribfest contributes to the success of Rotary's projects, plus the food is fantastic! Read more

With the small but noticeable presence of COVID-19 still in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

