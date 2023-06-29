Events in Oakville this weekend: June 30-July 2, 2023

× Expand Town of Oakville / Kevin Sousa Celebrate Canada Day in Oakville

It's almost Canada Day! But there are great events happening across Oakville all weekend long. Sports, music, and outdoor festivals - you name it.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, June 30-July 2, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Scattered rain and some thunderstorms are expected to continue on and off throughout the weekend, especially on Friday and Sunday. Expect high summer heat and humidity as well, with some temperatures reaching +34.

If you're going outside on Canada Day, make sure to check the weather forecast and to travel prepared for rain and possible thunderstorm delays.

Oakville Events: June 30, July 1 & 2

Friday, June 30, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Possible thunderstorms, +24 (feels like +30), 50% chance of precipitation

Evening: Possible thunderstorms, +20 (feels like +22), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, east

Events:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: New blockbuster adventure film in the famous Indiana Jones franchise, starring Harrison Ford, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New blockbuster adventure film in the famous Indiana Jones franchise, starring Harrison Ford, now playing in local theatres. The Junction: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Today is Canada Day! There are special operating hours, closures, and road detours throughout town today. Read Oakville News' full guide to Canada Day in town here.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Possible thunderstorms, +27 (feels like +35), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mix of sun and clouds, +24 (feels like +32), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southwest

Events:

Pancake Breakfast: Free Pancake Breakfast and Citizenship Reaffirmation Ceremony at Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre. Everyone welcome! (Read more here.)

Free Pancake Breakfast and Citizenship Reaffirmation Ceremony at Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre. Everyone welcome! Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Canada Day Activities: Free activities, live music, photo ops and giveaways in Downtown Oakville's Towne Square. (Read more here.)

Free activities, live music, photo ops and giveaways in Downtown Oakville's Towne Square. Town of Oakville Canada Day Party and Fireworks: Official Canada Day party at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Plus a huge fireworks display! (Read more here.)

Official Canada Day party at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Plus a huge fireworks display! Matterrs: Live concert at the Temple Bar, featuring the music of keyboardist and singer Matterrs. (Read more here.)

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +24 (feels like +31), 60% chance of precipitation

Night: Possible showers, +24 (feels like +30), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 7 km/h, northeast

Events:

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken: New family animated blockbuster film from Dreamworks, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New family animated blockbuster film from Dreamworks, now playing in local theatres. Yassin and Sean Terrio: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.