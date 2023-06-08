Events in Oakville this weekend: June 9-11, 2023

× Expand Oakville News Lakeside Park Summer 2020 play structure

Ready to get out and enjoy the great outdoors? Oakville has so many great events this weekend, with fundraisers, markets, nature events, picnics - even a fishing tournament!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, June 9-11, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Most of the weekend will see cloud cover and warm temperatures, though both Friday afternoon and Sunday night have higher chances of possible rain.

Be warned: High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires and an air quality advisory will be in effect until at least Saturday night due to smoke from forest fires in other parts of the country. You can learn more about the air advisory in Oakville here.

Oakville Events: June 9, 10 & 11

Friday, June 9, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of showers, +20 (feels like +21), 60% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mix of sun and clouds, +18 (feels like +18), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

Downtown Oakville Sidewalk Sale: Head downtown and get ready for summer with savings from Downtown Oakville merchants. (Read more here.)

Head downtown and get ready for summer with savings from Downtown Oakville merchants. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: New blockbuster action film in the popular Transfomers series, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New blockbuster action film in the popular Transfomers series, now playing in local theatres. Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +24 (feels like +26), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly sunny, +22 (feels like +23), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northeast

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. "Host a Veteran" Fishing Derby: Annual fishing tournament at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Fundraiser, breakfast, BBQ lunch and thousands of dollars in prizes. (Read more here.)

Annual fishing tournament at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Fundraiser, breakfast, BBQ lunch and thousands of dollars in prizes. Teagan's Ride: Charity motorcycle ride through Oakville in support of the local Humane Society. (Read more here.)

Charity motorcycle ride through Oakville in support of the local Humane Society. Downtown Oakville Sidewalk Sale: Head downtown and get ready for summer with savings from Downtown Oakville merchants. (Read more here.)

Head downtown and get ready for summer with savings from Downtown Oakville merchants. Bucket Drumming Workshops: Children's and family music activities with Bandology at Bronte Waterfront Park. Free and no pre-registration! (Read more here.)

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +22 (feels like +24), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy with showers, +20 (feels like +21), 50% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Mayor's Historical Picnic: Annual event returns for first time since 2019. Games, entertainers and children's activities. Bring your own lunch and chairs. (Read more here.)

Annual event returns for first time since 2019. Games, entertainers and children's activities. Bring your own lunch and chairs. Secret Gardens of Oakville: Oakville Horticultural Society presents this self-guided nature tour. (Read more here.)

Oakville Horticultural Society presents this self-guided nature tour. Downtown Oakville Sidewalk Sale: Head downtown and get ready for summer with savings from Downtown Oakville merchants. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.