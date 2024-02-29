Events in Oakville this weekend: March 1-3, 2024

× Expand Ben Brown

As we welcome March, Oakville's event calendar this weekend is brimming with exciting activities for all ages. From hockey games and live performances to art sales and a maple syrup festival, there's something for everyone in Oakville.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, March 1-3, 2024.

The weather this weekend in Oakville promises a mix of sunshine and clouds. Friday kicks off with clear skies and mild temperatures, decent for outdoor activities with a slight chance of precipitation later in the day. The high will be +8 and the evening low will be +3°C.

Saturday brings mainly cloudy conditions but maintains somewhat comfortable temperatures at +9°C, though there's a slightly higher chance of rain. Sunday brightens up again with mainly sunny skies and another high of +9°C.

Oakville Events: March 1, 2 & 3

Friday, March 1, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +8 (feels like +6), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +3 (feels like +1), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, south

Events:

Al-Anon meeting - Friday Morning: Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. (Read more here.)

Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Oakville Blades vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens: Come cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Toronto Jr. Canadiens. (Read more here.)

Come cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Toronto Jr. Canadiens. Eldorado Bound: Eldorado Bound, a varied group of pickers and grinners simply intent on doing what we’re passionate about - singing and playing live. (Read more here.)

Eldorado Bound, a varied group of pickers and grinners simply intent on doing what we’re passionate about - singing and playing live. Matt Zaddy: With a sound that seamlessly blends folk-rock and modern soul, there’s something for every music fan to love about singer/songwriter Matt Zaddy. (Read more here.)

With a sound that seamlessly blends folk-rock and modern soul, there’s something for every music fan to love about singer/songwriter Matt Zaddy. Spidey - Mentalist: TV Mentalist and online sensation, Spidey, will be performing his MAKE BELIEVE - MAGIC OF YOUR MIND show at the Oakville Centre on March 1. (Read more here.)

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, +9 (feels like +7), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +6 (feels like +4), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 13 km/h, south

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits, all while gaining practical life skills, learning food literacy, and polishing up their table manners! (Read more here.)

Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits, all while gaining practical life skills, learning food literacy, and polishing up their table manners! GLODTO: Roseaux: This March, dive into the world of "Roseaux" – a captivating particip'active installation in the heart of Downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

This March, dive into the world of "Roseaux" – a captivating particip'active installation in the heart of Downtown Oakville. Maple Syrup Festival 2024: The Maple Syrup Festival is back at Bronte Creek Provincial Park! The festival will be on from March 2 - March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend in March and March Break. (Read more here.)

The Maple Syrup Festival is back at Bronte Creek Provincial Park! The festival will be on from March 2 - March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend in March and March Break. Al-Anon meeting - Saturday morning: Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. Special Art Sale: Limited Editions for sale by: Pino, Tarkay, Medvedev, Behrens, Chan Stained Glass panels & Tiffany Table Lamps. (Read more here.)

Limited Editions for sale by: Pino, Tarkay, Medvedev, Behrens, Chan Stained Glass panels & Tiffany Table Lamps. Random Acts of Music Jam: Join us this Saturday for the Random Acts of Music Jam! (Read more here.)

Join us this Saturday for the Random Acts of Music Jam! Einstein, Philosophy, and Religion: This enlightening evening delves into the intricate connections between Einstein, philosophy, and religion, all presented in a family-friendly setting at Appleby College and led by historian Dr. Adam Richter. (Read more here.)

This enlightening evening delves into the intricate connections between Einstein, philosophy, and religion, all presented in a family-friendly setting at Appleby College and led by historian Dr. Adam Richter. From the 6ix to the Global Theatre: Is Shakespeare Still Relevant?: Discover Shakespeare's Influence on Drake and Beyond at Brain Power. (Read more here.)

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +9 (feels like +7), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +5 (feels like +3), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 13 km/h, east

Events:

Special Art Sale: Limited Editions for sale by: Pino, Tarkay, Medvedev, Behrens, Chan Stained Glass panels & Tiffany Table Lamps. (Read more here.)

Limited Editions for sale by: Pino, Tarkay, Medvedev, Behrens, Chan Stained Glass panels & Tiffany Table Lamps. Oakville Blades vs. Buffalo Jr. Sabres: Come cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. (Read more here.)

