Events in Oakville this weekend: March 10-12, 2023

Are you ready to move to the beat and find your groove? There are several concerts across many venues in Oakville this weekend - and that's just the start of our weekly events.

There are movies, games, church nights, a dance party, and the closing weekend for Taste of Oakville 2023. Plus, all three maple festivals that opened last week will continue all weekend long and throughout March Break.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, March 10-12, 2023.

While there is a snowfall warning set for Friday night, temperatures should remain around 0 with only minor winds this weekend. It's a great chance to have your last bit of winter fun. If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: March 10, 11 & 12

Friday, March 10, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Snow, -1 (feels like -8), 90% chance of precipitation

Night: Light snow, -2 (feels like -9), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, north

Events:

Adrian Sutherland: Live music concert. Cree singer-songwriter Adrian Sutherland steps into the spotlight with his 2021 debut solo album "When The Magic Hits" at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Live music concert. Cree singer-songwriter Adrian Sutherland steps into the spotlight with his 2021 debut solo album "When The Magic Hits" at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Taste of Oakville 2023: Final night for 2023! Taste of Oakville ends today. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. (Read more here.)

Final night for 2023! Taste of Oakville ends today. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Scream VI: The new blockbuster horror movie in the popular Scream franchise opens today and is now playing in theatres. (Read more here.)

The new blockbuster horror movie in the popular Scream franchise opens today and is now playing in theatres. Jackson Stokes Band: Live blues music concert in the Oakville Centre studio, featuring St. Louis musician Jackson Stokes. (Read more here.)

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +0 (feels like -2), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, -1 (feels like -3), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, north

Events:

GLO DTO: Party in downtown Oakville. Light up the dark of winter this March Break! Join us in Towne Square for an all-ages LED Dance Party. (Read more here.)

Party in downtown Oakville. Light up the dark of winter this March Break! Join us in Towne Square for an all-ages LED Dance Party. Wine and Cheese Night: Social night at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. For Parents of children in the neighbourhood of St. Aidan's. (Read more here.)

Social night at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. For Parents of children in the neighbourhood of St. Aidan's. Maple Syrup Festival 2023: Festival and family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Re-enactments, tours, games, cookout and more. (Read more here.)

Festival and family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Re-enactments, tours, games, cookout and more. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products available to try throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products available to try throughout the day. Sweetwater Season: Indigenous themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Indigenous themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. Game of Cornhole: Games at the Bronte Legion Hall. All welcome! Enjoy a funny casual game of Cornhole - no experience needed. (Read more here.)

Games at the Bronte Legion Hall. All welcome! Enjoy a funny casual game of Cornhole - no experience needed. Karaoke Saturday: Sing and dance the night away with at Karaoke Saturday. Every Saturday night starting at 9:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, +1 (feels like -3), 60% chance of precipitation

Night: Scattered flurries, +0 (feels like -4), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east/northeast

Events:

Garnet Rogers: Live music, performing at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Live music, performing at the Moonshine Cafe. 65: The new sci-fi action movie starring Adam Driver opens today and is now playing in theatres. (Read more here.)

The new sci-fi action movie starring Adam Driver opens today and is now playing in theatres. Sweetwater Season: Indigenous themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Indigenous themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products available to try throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products available to try throughout the day. Maple Syrup Festival 2023: Festival and family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Re-enactments, tours, games, cookout and more. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.