Events in Oakville this weekend: March 15-17, 2024

As we welcome spring, Oakville is getting ready for yet another weekend of excitement! From festivals and hockey games to live performances and a silent disco, there's something for everyone to enjoy in town this weekend!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, March 15-17, 2024.

This weekend in Oakville will be a varied weather experience. Friday starts with a mix of sun and clouds, reaching a high of +11°C, with a slight chance of rain in the evening. Saturday brings cloudy skies and showers, with temperatures hitting +10°C during the day and +8°C in the evening.

On Sunday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds again, with temperatures reaching +5°C during the day and dropping to +2°C in the evening.

Oakville Events: March 15, 16 & 17

Friday, March 15, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +11 (feels like +10), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Light rain, +6 (feels like +3), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 12 km/h, northwest

Events:

Maple Syrup Festival 2024: The Maple Syrup Festival is back at Bronte Creek Provincial Park! The festival will be on from March 2 - March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend in March and March Break. (Read more here.)

West End Jazz - A Tribute to Billie Holiday: Join West End Jazz in paying tribute to Billie Holiday - nicknamed "Lady Day," who made significant contributions to jazz. She was known for her vocal delivery and improvisational skills. (Read more here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Buffalo Jr. Sabres: Come cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. (Read more here.)

Walkers Line Band: Walkers Line Band (Country Twang) will be performing at The Moonshine Cafe this Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +10 (feels like +7), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Light rain, +8 (feels like +5), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 23 km/h, southwest

Events:

Maple Syrup Festival 2024: The Maple Syrup Festival is back at Bronte Creek Provincial Park! The festival will be on from March 2 - March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend in March and March Break. (Read more here.)

Free Hot Cocoa and Fire Pits presented by Lollipop Art Lounge: Stop by the vintage airstream in Town Square to pick up a free hot cocoa, warm up by our fire pits and enjoy the Rosseaux interactive art installation. (Read more here.)

Silent Disco: Featuring the music of Taylor Swift: For all the fans who missed out on Eras Tour tickets, 'Shake it Off'! To close out this 'Cruel Summer,' Oakville is giving you an opportunity to bask in the Taylor Swift universe at a swiftie-inspired Silent Disco in Oakville's Town Square. (Read more here.)

High Banks Bluegrass Band: High Banks Bluegrass Band will be performing at The Moonshine Cafe this Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +5 (feels like +1), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +2 (feels like -3), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 26 km/h, west

Events:

Maple Syrup Festival 2024: The Maple Syrup Festival is back at Bronte Creek Provincial Park! The festival will be on from March 2 - March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend in March and March Break. (Read more here.)

Choir! Choir! Choir! - Hallelujah: Choir! Choir! Choir! loves Oakville so much they're doing two shows on one day! Get ready to sing your guts out at the Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts! (Read more here.)

Gerdan - Canadian Tour: Gerdan is an amazing sixteen member folk singing group from Chernivtsi, Ukraine and their arrangements of traditional folk songs are reinvigorating authentic Ukrainian music and astounding audiences everywhere! (Read more here.)

Intermediate Doll Making Workshop: This is an intermediate doll work shop for people who want to learn how to use a sewing machine. No experience is necessary; you will be guided through it to help bring your dolls to life. (Read more here.)

Choir! Choir! Choir! - Dreams: Choir! Choir! Choir! loves Oakville so much they're doing two shows on one day! Get ready to sing your guts out at the Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts! (Read more here.)

