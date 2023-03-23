Events in Oakville this weekend: March 24-26, 2023

× Expand Wolf Tones - Photo courtesy of Oakville Galleries

Spring has arrived in Oakville, and this weekend's events are filled with gardens, live music, and art displays around town - lots of them!

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, March 24-26, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Early spring temperatures, ranging +1 to +10, will fluctuate through the weekend. Saturday calls for rain most of the day and strong eastern winds.

Oakville Events: March 24, 25 & 26

Friday, March 24, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +4 (feels like +2), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +1 (feels like -1), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

An Evening of Magic and Laughter: Magic show and variety performance at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Presented by Sin City Illusions. (Read more here.)

Magic show and variety performance at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Presented by Sin City Illusions. Garnetta & Da'Groovemasters: Concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Concert at the Moonshine Cafe. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Rain, +9 (feels like +7), 90% chance of precipitation

Evening: Rain, +8 (feels like +4), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, east

Events:

Earth Hour: Annual environmental activism event from home. Give an hour for Earth by spending 60 minutes doing something - anything - positive for our planet. (Read more here.)

Annual environmental activism event from home. Give an hour for Earth by spending 60 minutes doing something - anything - positive for our planet. Student Art Show & Sale: Oakville Art Society’s annual student art show. Free entry, Art demos and more. Bring the family and enjoy the work of local artists. (Read more here.)

Oakville Art Society’s annual student art show. Free entry, Art demos and more. Bring the family and enjoy the work of local artists. Holistic Self-Care Expo: Join Zazen Meditation all afternoon for self-care for the mind-body & heart. (Read more here.)

Join Zazen Meditation all afternoon for self-care for the mind-body & heart. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. Maple Syrup Festival 2023: Festival and family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Re-enactments, tours, games, cookouts and more. (Read more here.)

Festival and family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Re-enactments, tours, games, cookouts and more. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products are available to try throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products are available to try throughout the day. Sweetwater Season: Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. U2's The Joshua Tree: Live concert at the Oakville Centre with Classic Albums Live. This event in the popular music series is sold out. (Read more here.)

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +7 (feels like +3), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +4 (feels like +0), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, west

Events:

The Ugly Ducking: Family-friendly show at the Oakville Centre. Lined with electroluminescent wire, Lightwire Theater brings the beloved story of "The Ugly Duckling" to the modern stage through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance. (Read more here.)

Family-friendly show at the Oakville Centre. Lined with electroluminescent wire, Lightwire Theater brings the beloved story of "The Ugly Duckling" to the modern stage through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance. Student Art Show & Sale: Oakville Art Society’s annual student art show. Free entry, Art demos and more. Bring the family and enjoy the work of local artists. (Read more here.)

Oakville Art Society’s annual student art show. Free entry, Art demos and more. Bring the family and enjoy the work of local artists. Oakville Improv: Live monthly comedy show at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Live monthly comedy show at the Moonshine Cafe. Sweetwater Season: Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products are available to try throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products are available to try throughout the day. Maple Syrup Festival 2023: Festival and family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Re-enactments, tours, games, cookouts and more. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.