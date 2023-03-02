Events in Oakville this weekend: March 3-5, 2023

× Expand QUOI Media via Foter.com - CC BY-SA 04-2018 Maple Syrup

With spring just around the corner, there's not much time left to enjoy wintertime fun in Oakville. There's hockey, concerts, workshops, and more. Plus, there's not one, not two, but THREE maple festivals happening locally this weekend - and with March being maple month, we're just getting started.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, music, church sales, theatre, nature events, and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, March 3-5, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Environment Canada currently has a winter storm watch in effect for Oakville this Friday night, but the rest of the weekend is expected to be above 0 and mostly sunny. It's a great chance to have your last bit of winter fun.

If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: March 3, 4 & 5

Friday, March 3, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light snow, -1 (feels like -5), 90% chance of precipitation

Night: Snow, -1 (feels like -7), 100% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 40 km/h, east

A winter storm watch in effect for Oakville tonight. If you are planning on being outdoors, please leave extra time for driving and travel safe.

Events:

Oakville Blades vs. Trenton Golden Hawks: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Taste of Oakville 2023: Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. (Read more here.)

Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Creed III: The new sports blockbuster movie directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan opens today and is now playing in theatres. (Read more here.)

The new sports blockbuster movie directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan opens today and is now playing in theatres. Brooks and Bowskill: Live music, performing at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +4 (feels like -1), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +0 (feels like -5), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest

Events:

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +5 (feels like +3), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +1 (feels like -2), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, west

Events:

Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products available to try throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products available to try throughout the day. "Road To Entrepreneurial Success - Build Your Dream": Sports seminar at Joshua Creek Arena, featuring RBC Olympic sailor Ali Ten Hove and members of the Canadian Table Tennis National Team. (Read more here.)

Sports seminar at Joshua Creek Arena, featuring RBC Olympic sailor Ali Ten Hove and members of the Canadian Table Tennis National Team. Sweetwater Season: Indigenous themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Indigenous themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. Maple Syrup Festival 2023: Festival and family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Re-enactments, tours, games, cookout and more. (Read more here.)

Festival and family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Re-enactments, tours, games, cookout and more. Taste of Oakville 2023: Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. (Read more here.)

Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Ontario Health Coalition Halton Town Hall: Learn more about the Halton Town Hall being held to inform people about the dangers of health care privatization. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.