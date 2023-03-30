Events in Oakville this weekend: March 31-April 2, 2023

× Expand Our Kids Network Children in pow wow dress

There's lots of fun things to do in Oakville this weekend, including special concerts and several Indigenous themed shows, galleries and workshops. Get out and enjoy the first warm weekend of spring!

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, March 31-April 2, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Friday and Saturday call for warm weather, with some temperatures reaching +15 and some light rain early in the weekend. Sunday will be cooler with light winds but sunny throughout the day.

Oakville Events: March 31, April 1 & 2

Friday, March 31, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +8 (feels like +5), 90% chance of precipitation

Evening: Rain, +8 (feels like +5), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, south

Events:

TREATY: A Reconciliation Revelry: Free concert performance live and streamed online at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Stories of encounter and conflict to resolution, landing on uplifting notes of recognition, understanding and respect. Tickets are first-come first-serve. (Read more here.)

Free concert performance live and streamed online at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Stories of encounter and conflict to resolution, landing on uplifting notes of recognition, understanding and respect. Tickets are first-come first-serve. The Junction: Rock concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Rock concert at the Moonshine Cafe. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +14 (feels like +11), 70% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +5 (feels like +0), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 35 km/h, northwest

Events:

Native Wildlife Crafts: Family workshop with Oakville Public Library. Drop in to learn about native plants and how to increase local biodiversity. You will have the opportunity to make native wildflower seedballs. (Read more here.)

Family workshop with Oakville Public Library. Drop in to learn about native plants and how to increase local biodiversity. You will have the opportunity to make native wildflower seedballs. Paul Reddick Trio: Juno-winning musician plays a concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Juno-winning musician plays a concert at the Moonshine Cafe. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products are available to try throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products are available to try throughout the day. Sweetwater Season: Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. Oakville Symphony's Sibelius Symphony No. 2: Concert with the Oakville Symphony at the Oakville Centre. Brazillian Marimba Concerto and Sibelius' 2nd symphony. (Read more here.)

Concert with the Oakville Symphony at the Oakville Centre. Brazillian Marimba Concerto and Sibelius' 2nd symphony. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Sunday, April 2, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +4 (feels like +1), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +2 (feels like -2), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Oakville Symphony's Sibelius Symphony No. 2: Concert with the Oakville Symphony at the Oakville Centre. Brazillian Marimba Concerto and Sibelius' 2nd symphony. (Read more here.)

Concert with the Oakville Symphony at the Oakville Centre. Brazillian Marimba Concerto and Sibelius' 2nd symphony. Holy Week: Church gatherings open to the public at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. (Read more here.)

Church gatherings open to the public at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. Patrick Ballantyne Band: Concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Concert at the Moonshine Cafe. Sweetwater Season: Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products are available to try throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.