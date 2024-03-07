Events in Oakville this weekend: March 8-10, 2024

× Expand Ben Brown

The weekend is almost here and Oakville is gearing up for a weekend of celebration! From International Women's Day events to live shows and an Oscar viewing party, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, March 8-10, 2024.

While the weather was treating us nicely this week, we can expect a mix of conditions this weekend. Starting with Friday's blend of sun and clouds with a daytime high of +7°C and a slight chance of precipitation. As evening falls, light rain is expected, accompanied by temperatures around +5°C and an increased chance of precipitation.

Saturday brings steady rain throughout the day and into the evening, with temperatures reaching +8°C during the day and +6°C in the evening. Sunday takes a chilly turn with scattered flurries forecasted, accompanied by temperatures of +1°C during the day and dropping to 0°C in the evening.

Oakville Events: March 8, 9 & 10

Friday, March 8, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +7 (feels like +4), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Light rain, +5 (feels like +2), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, east

Events:

International Women's Day: Maker's Marketplace: This International Women's Day, come to Anthropologie to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women around the globe.

togetHER: Join us this International Women's Day for "TogetHER in Downtown Oakville," an enlightening celebration dedicated to showcasing the remarkable journeys of female entrepreneurs who have made significant strides in their industries.

ABBA Revisited: VaughnCo Entertainment is proud to present ABBA REVISITED, North America's number one tribute to ABBA.

Rob Reedijk Soul Full Band: Trinidad-born Levi Conscious brings her unique flavour to R&B. She also sings in jazz ensembles and a reggae band.

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Rain, +8 (feels like +4), 100% chance of precipitation

Evening: Rain, +6 (feels like +3), 100% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30 km/h, south

Events:

Maple Syrup Festival 2024: The Maple Syrup Festival is back at Bronte Creek Provincial Park! The festival will be on from March 2 - March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend in March and March Break.

Black History Explorers: Explore local Black history with museum staff on a family-friendly exhibit tour; enjoy storytime with the Oakville Public Library; and get creative in a craft corner with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton.

Silent Disco: Featuring the music of Taylor Swift: For all the fans who missed out on Eras Tour tickets, 'Shake it Off'! To close out this 'Cruel Summer,' Oakville is giving you an opportunity to bask in the Taylor Swift universe at a swiftie-inspired Silent Disco in Oakville's Town Square.

The Tonewheels: The Tonewheels band will be performing at The Moonshine Cafe this Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m.

Bubbies Boys Comedy live @ Kings Arms Pub: Gear up for a night of non-stop laughter as Bubbie's Boys, the comedic powerhouse, takes center stage at Lions Den in the Kings Arms Pub, Oakville, on Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, +1 (feels like -5), 60% chance of precipitation

Evening: Scattered flurries, 0 (feels like -6), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 32 km/h, west

Events:

Maple Syrup Festival 2024: The Maple Syrup Festival is back at Bronte Creek Provincial Park! The festival will be on from March 2 - March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend in March and March Break.

2024 Oscars Watch Party: Film.Ca Cinemas is excited to announce that Oscars Night is back on March 10! Join in as they roll out the red carpet for the annual Watch Party event, live at Film.Ca Cinemas for the 96th Academy Awards.

