Events in Oakville this weekend: May 12-14, 2023

Food and flora markets, church parties, live theatre and music - there's lots to do this Mother's Day weekend, and lots of warm, sunny weather so you can make the most of it!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, May 12-14, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Friday and Saturday will have sunshine and warm temperatures for most of the day, with some expected cloudy periods. Mother's Day Sunday will be slightly cooler, in line with normal spring temperatures.

Oakville Events: May 12, 13 & 14

Friday, May 12, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +26 (feels like +28), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mix of sun and clouds, +19 (feels like +19), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, west

Events:

Talking With...: Play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, presented by WEST. Life stories told by 11 local actresses. (Read more here.)

Dennis Lepage & Highbanks Bluegrass Band: Local band will perform live at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Local band will perform live at the Moonshine Cafe. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +20 (feels like +20), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly sunny, +16 (feels like +15), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northeast

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Halton Police Day: Family street fair event and open house, hosted by the Halton Regional Police Service. (Read more here.)

Family street fair event and open house, hosted by the Halton Regional Police Service. St. Jude's 2023 Garden Plants Sale: St. Jude's Garden Guild's annual plant sale ensures that you are purchasing the best plants for Oakville's climate. (Read more here.)

St. Jude's Garden Guild's annual plant sale ensures that you are purchasing the best plants for Oakville's climate. WRRA Community Garage Sale : Annual community sale in Forster Park. (Read more here.)

Talking With...: Play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, presented by WEST. Life stories told by 11 local actresses. (Read more here.)

Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with sunny breaks, +14 (feels like +14), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Mix of sun and clouds, +13 (feels like +13), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

Mother's Day: Happy mother's day to everyone! (Read more here.)

Happy mother's day to everyone! Family Brunch: Luncheon at St. John's United Church. All proceeds go to supporting the church. (Read more here.)

Luncheon at St. John's United Church. All proceeds go to supporting the church. Book Club: The Next Chapter: New comedy film starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

