Events in Oakville this weekend: May 26-28, 2023

As May comes to a close, this weekend's events feature multiple charity runs, nature walks, sports and games, live music, local art and so much more happening in town. Get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, May 26-28, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Sunshine will be around Oakville all weekend, with warm temperatures, low winds and less than a 10% chance of rain all weekend long. If you've been delaying that outdoor excursion, this is the perfect weekend to get outside.

Oakville Events: May 26, 27 & 28

Friday, May 26, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +19 (feels like +19), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Sunny, +16 (feels like +16), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +20 (feels like +20), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Sunny, +18 (feels like +18), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, north

Events:

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +23 (feels like +23), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Sunny, +21 (feels like +22), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

Walk for Guide Dogs: Downtown Oakville walk complete with fun, food and festivities, all in support of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. (Read more here.)

Downtown Oakville walk complete with fun, food and festivities, all in support of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. Colour Crush Art Show and Sale: Waterside Art Group's 9th Annual Show and Sale at Gairloch Gardens, celebrating the joy of colour by local painters. Free admission! (Read more here.)

Waterside Art Group's 9th Annual Show and Sale at Gairloch Gardens, celebrating the joy of colour by local painters. Free admission! Taste of Art on the Bluffs: Season opening of Bronte Historical Society. View work by artists who will exhibit at shows throughout the season. (Read more here.)

Season opening of Bronte Historical Society. View work by artists who will exhibit at shows throughout the season. Oakville Improv: Live monthly comedy show at the Moonshine Cafe. This month's show features local comedian and star Gary Pearson. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.