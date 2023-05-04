Events in Oakville this weekend: May 5-7, 2023

× Expand Flowers, Spring, Oakville News

May has arrived! After two weekends of heavy rain, some warmer and sunnier weather makes it a great weekend to go enjoy the wide variety of arts, live music and outdoor markets this weekend.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, May 5-7, 2023.

There is a nearly certain chance of rain on both Friday and Sunday, with regular expected rain on Saturday as well. Winds will be higher than last weekend; the good news is temperatures should also be a few degrees warmer.

Oakville Events: May 5, 6 & 7

Friday, May 5, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +11 (feels like +9), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly clear, +9 (feels like +7), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Coronation Bake Sale: Community bake sale and tea party at St. John's United Church. (Read more here.)

Community bake sale and tea party at St. John's United Church. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Marvel blockbuster film and conclusion to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New Marvel blockbuster film and conclusion to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, now playing in local theatres. A New Beginning Choral and Orchestra: Musical programme by Masterworks of Oakville. (Read more here.)

Musical programme by Masterworks of Oakville. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. The Hurricanez: Local band will perform live at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Today is Earth Day in Oakville! Oakville News has a special guide to all the special Earth Day events and clean-ups happening today in town online by clicking here.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +16 (feels like +15), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly clear, +11 (feels like +11), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east (moving to northwest)

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Opening weekend for 2023! (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Opening weekend for 2023! Saturday Art Smarts: Monthly visual arts workshop at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)

Monthly visual arts workshop at Gairloch Gardens. Film.Ca Spring Market: Come support local businesses and shop artisan products at the seasonal outdoor sale! (Read more here.)

Come support local businesses and shop artisan products at the seasonal outdoor sale! Maestro's Choice: Season finale concert from the Oakville Symphony at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Season finale concert from the Oakville Symphony at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. The Sean Connerys: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe, with lots of energetic covers and great original tunes. (Read more here.)

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +17 (feels like +17), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +13 (feels like +13), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

Maestro's Choice: Season finale concert from the Oakville Symphony at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Season finale concert from the Oakville Symphony at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Film.Ca Spring Market: Come support local businesses and shop artisan products at the seasonal outdoor sale! (Read more here.)

Come support local businesses and shop artisan products at the seasonal outdoor sale! Textile Workshop: Art activities for adults with guest artist Gabrielle Trach at Gairloch Gardens, focused on fabrics and textiles. (Read more here.)

