Events in Oakville this weekend: Nov. 10 - 12, 2023

× Expand Davi Rezende Unsplash

Oakville is buzzing with events this Remembrance Day weekend! Whether you're looking for parades, art, chess, hockey, or holiday markets, Oakville has something for everyone.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 10-12, 2023.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with chances of precipitation. Temperatures will be cooling down even more this weekend with a high of +8 and the low feeling around -2.

Oakville Events: November 10, 11, & 12

Friday, November 10, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +8 (feels like +5), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +5 (feels like +2), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 22 km/h, west

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect (Read more here.)

Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect Brain Power's Fall Chess Tournament (Grades 1-8): Grades 1-8. Test your chess mastery by competing in Brain Power's fall chess tournament. (Read more here.)

Grades 1-8. Test your chess mastery by competing in Brain Power's fall chess tournament. Oakville Blades vs. Milton Menace: Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Milton Menace. (Read more here.)

Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Milton Menace. The Armadillos with Peter Grecco: The Armadillos with special guest Peter Grecco on Drums! (Read more here.)

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with sunny breaks, +5 (feels like +3), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with clear breaks, +3 (feels like +0), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 9 km/h, north

Events:

Parade to George’s Square: Join us for a remembrance day parade from Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre to George's Square at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday. (Read more here.)

Join us for a remembrance day parade from Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre to George's Square at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday. Memorial Park Ceremony: Join us at Memorial Park for a solemn Remembrance Day ceremony at the Trafalgar Memorial on Saturday, November 11, from 10:50 a.m. to noon. (Read more here.)

Join us at Memorial Park for a solemn Remembrance Day ceremony at the Trafalgar Memorial on Saturday, November 11, from 10:50 a.m. to noon. Christmas Bazaar: Welcome to our Mary Mother of God Catholic Women’s League Annual Christmas Bazaar, your one-stop-shop for gift-giving for everyone on your list! (Read more here.)

Welcome to our Mary Mother of God Catholic Women’s League Annual Christmas Bazaar, your one-stop-shop for gift-giving for everyone on your list! Kyiv Gems Holiday Market: Discover a variety of vendors offering everything from beautiful jewelry and trendy fashion accessories to home decor and specialty foods. (Read more here.)

Discover a variety of vendors offering everything from beautiful jewelry and trendy fashion accessories to home decor and specialty foods. Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds. (Read more here.)

As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds. World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect (Read more here.)

Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect Afternoon Blues Jam w/ Mike Branton: Join us this Saturday afternoon from 2-6pm as we welcome Mike Branton back to host our Blues jam here at The Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Join us this Saturday afternoon from 2-6pm as we welcome Mike Branton back to host our Blues jam here at The Moonshine Cafe. Museum workshop: Knitted scarf: Explore traditional knitting at the Oakville Museum. Make a gift or something to keep you cozy this winter. (Read more here.)

Explore traditional knitting at the Oakville Museum. Make a gift or something to keep you cozy this winter. Chartability 20th Anniversary Gala: Chartability celebrates its 20th anniversary of providing access to an often inaccessible part of Oakville, the 16 Mile Creek, for those who otherwise would never enjoy the natural beauty found in Downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

Chartability celebrates its 20th anniversary of providing access to an often inaccessible part of Oakville, the 16 Mile Creek, for those who otherwise would never enjoy the natural beauty found in Downtown Oakville. Oakville Blades vs. Collingwood Blues: Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Collingwood Blues. (Read more here.)

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +4 (feels like +3), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +1 (feels like -2), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 8 km/h, southeast

Events:

World of Threads Festival: The World of Threads Festival is a leading international showcase of contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

The World of Threads Festival is a leading international showcase of contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. Kyiv Gems Holiday Market: Discover a variety of vendors offering everything from beautiful jewelry and trendy fashion accessories to home decor and specialty foods. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.