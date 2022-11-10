Events in Oakville this weekend: November 11-13

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Remembrance Day Ceremony

This weekend features several events and ceremonies for Remembrance Day on Friday, but there are also lots of Oakville classics for fun things to do all weekend long.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 11-13, 2022.

While there is warm weather in the forecast for this start of this weekend (including Remembrance Day), but Sunday will see the winter weather arrive for the season: the temperature drop is expected to drop below 0 for the first time. Friday night also calls for heavy rain.

Oakville Events: November 11, 12 & 13

Friday, November 11, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of rain, +14 (feels like +13), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Rain, +13 (feels like +12), 90% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest

In addition to the events listed below, there are also multiple ceremonies and events scheduled for Remembrance day today, November 11. You can read the full list of them on Oakville News' guide for Remembrance Day 2022 here.

Regardless of where you are, a moment of silence at 11:11 a.m. can be observed from anywhere in town.

Events:

George's Square Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade will begin at Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, followed by ceremony at George’s square. (Read more here.)

Parade will begin at Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, followed by ceremony at George’s square. Trafalgar Memorial Ceremony: at Memorial Park at the Trafalgar Memorial. (Read more here.)

at Memorial Park at the Trafalgar Memorial. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Opening day of the new blockbuster action movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now playing. (Read more here.)

Opening day of the new blockbuster action movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now playing. Oakville Blades vs. Stouffville Spirit: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. The Drop - Youth Activities: For youth ages 11-17. Offering a variety of activities, snacks and refreshments and prizes. (Read more here.)

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and cloud, +8 (feels like +5), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, +5 (feels like +1), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, west

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Mary Mother of God Christmas Bazaar: Church Sale at Mary Mother of God Church. Baked goods and preserves, books and puzzles, crafts and jewelry! (Read more here.)

Church Sale at Mary Mother of God Church. Baked goods and preserves, books and puzzles, crafts and jewelry! Art FUNdamentals! Art Class: Art class at Gairloch Gardens. Do you have a young budding artist in your family? (Read more here.)

Art class at Gairloch Gardens. Do you have a young budding artist in your family? Oakville Blades vs. Pickering Panthers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne: Live music show at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Partly cloudy, +4 (feels like +0), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +2 (feels like -3), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

St. Joseph's Annual Food Drive: In benefit of Kerr Street Mission. Donations can be dropped off any Sunday in November. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.