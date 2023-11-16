Events in Oakville this weekend: Nov. 17 - 19, 2023

× Expand M Painchaud +1 905 399 8447 Downtown lights Oakville XMAS Lights 2020

While the weather is cooling down, Oakville's streets will be hot with events this weekend! Whether it's parades, art, hockey, or holiday markets, there's something here for everyone.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 17-19, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Expect some light rain this weekend with varying temperatures. Friday brings +12°C during the day and +5°C in the evening while Saturday will be mainly sunny at +6°C. Sunday will be a mix of sun and clouds at +7°C during the day and +3°C in the evening. Be prepared for a weekend mix of precipitation and changing weather patterns.

Oakville Events: November 17, 18, & 19

Friday, November 17, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +12 (feels like +9), 90% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +5 (feels like +2), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 22 km/h, northwest

Events:

The Gold Rush: classic film night: Join us for a fun evening watching the silent movie The Gold Rush! This hilarious film stars Charlie Chaplin and features live organ accompaniment as it would have been experienced 100 years ago. (Read more here.)

Come cheer on the Oakville Blades as they take on the Brantford 99ers. Winter Wonderland of Lights: Take in the wonder of the season at our Winter Wonderland of Lights. Displays throughout Downtown from Towne Square to Centennial Square (Navy/Lakeshore). (Read more here.)

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +6 (feels like +3), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +4 (feels like +0), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 18 km/h, west

Events:

Oakville Santa Claus Parade: The Oakville Santa Claus Parade is an annual event organized by a volunteer committee in partnership with the Town of Oakville and the business community. (Read more here.)

The Oakville Santa Claus Parade is an annual event organized by a volunteer committee in partnership with the Town of Oakville and the business community. Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

From overcoming adversity to prosperity, watch dynamic and powerful women come to us all in the spirit of giving ~ giving to our audience and giving to Halton Women’s Place during November’s Women’s Abuse Prevention Month. Oakville Blades vs Niagara Falls Canucks: Come cheer on the Oakville Blades as they take on the Niagara Falls Canucks. (Read more here.)

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +7 (feels like +3), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +3 (feels like -1), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, northwest

Events:

Oakville Collectors Con 2023: The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, and more! (Read more here.)

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, and more! Oakville Video Game Show 2023: The show features vendors selling Rare and Vintage Video Games for you to buy in person. (Read more here.)

The show features vendors selling Rare and Vintage Video Games for you to buy in person. World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Written by Reginald Rose, 12 Angry Men follows the jury in a New York City murder trial that is frustrated by a single member whose skeptical caution forces them to more carefully consider the evidence before jumping to a hasty verdict. Shifa Gala for OTMH: Last year this Muslim community gala in support of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital attracted 300 people and raised $30,000: can we do even more this year! (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.