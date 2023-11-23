Events in Oakville this weekend: Nov. 24-26, 2023

× Expand Brian Gray Photography November 3 thru 5, 2017

It's going to be a cold weekend in Oakville but there's still plenty of fun to be had. Whether it's tree lightings, Christmas markets, or live performances, there's something for everyone in Oakville!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 24-26, 2023.

Temperatures will drop into the negatives this weekend, accompanied by cloudy skies and rain on Sunday. Anticipate precipitation on Sunday, particularly with lower wind speeds compared to Friday and Saturday.

Oakville Events: November 24, 25 & 26

Friday, November 24, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +1 (feels like -4), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, -2 (feels like -7), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, northwest

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Community Play Night: Bring the family and enjoy badminton, basketball and Zumba together for free! (Read more here.)

The Nutcracker - Oakville School of Classical Ballet: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet's elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)

Latin Train & Street Fire: Join us Saturday, November 24th as we welcome Latin Train & Street Fire at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +3 (feels like -1), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with clear breaks, +1 (feels like -2), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 17 km/h, southwest

Events:

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Rain, +4 (feels like +3), 90% chance of precipitation

Evening: Light rain, +2 (feels like +0), 90% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 7 km/h, southeast

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

The Nutcracker - Oakville School of Classical Ballet: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet's elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)

Music for a Winter's Dream - Sharlene Wallace (harp) & Ron Korb (flutes): Embark on a Christmas musical journey with Grammy flutist Ron Korb and brilliant Celtic harpist Sharlene Wallace as your hosts. Join us for "Music for a Winter's Dream ," a spellbinding performance. (Read more here.)

The Nutcracker - Oakville School of Classical Ballet: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet's elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.