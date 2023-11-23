Events in Oakville this weekend: Nov. 24-26, 2023

Brian Gray Photography
There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 24-26, 2023.
Temperatures will drop into the negatives this weekend, accompanied by cloudy skies and rain on Sunday. Anticipate precipitation on Sunday, particularly with lower wind speeds compared to Friday and Saturday.
Oakville Events: November 24, 25 & 26
Friday, November 24, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +1 (feels like -4), 30% chance of precipitation
Evening: Partly cloudy, -2 (feels like -7), 10% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 20 km/h, northwest
Events:
- World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)
- Community Play Night: Bring the family and enjoy badminton, basketball and Zumba together for free! (Read more here.)
- The Nutcracker - Oakville School of Classical Ballet: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)
- Latin Train & Street Fire: Join us Saturday, November 24th as we welcome Latin Train & Street Fire at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +3 (feels like -1), 20% chance of precipitation
Evening: Cloudy with clear breaks, +1 (feels like -2), 30% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 17 km/h, southwest
Events:
- Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)
- St. Paul's Annual Holiday Jingle Bazaar: Come on out to St. Paul's Annual Holiday Jingle Bazaar! Over 25 vendors and Indigenous Made Food and Vendors. (Read more here.)
- Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds. (Read more here.)
- St. John's Christmas Bazaar: Christmas Market and cafe at St. John's Church. (Read more here.)
- Trafalgar Park Christmas Market: Spend time with friends, find unique gifts, and get great deals for your shopping list. (Read more here.)
- World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)
- The Nutcracker - Oakville School of Classical Ballet: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)
- At Home in Bronte for the Holidays: The official Bronte Village tree lighting celebration is on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and we would be delighted if you’d join us! (Read more here.)
- The Nutcracker - Oakville School of Classical Ballet: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Improv: Oakville Improv returns to the Moonshine Cafe for two hot sets of improv followed by Gary Pearson Presents. (Read more here.)
- Puslinch House of Blues: Join us Saturday, November 25th as we welcome the Puslinch House of Blues at the Moonshine Cafe! (Read more here.)
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Rain, +4 (feels like +3), 90% chance of precipitation
Evening: Light rain, +2 (feels like +0), 90% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 7 km/h, southeast
Events:
- World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)
- The Nutcracker - Oakville School of Classical Ballet: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)
- Music for a Winter's Dream - Sharlene Wallace (harp) & Ron Korb (flutes): Embark on a Christmas musical journey with Grammy flutist Ron Korb and brilliant Celtic harpist Sharlene Wallace as your hosts. Join us for “Music for a Winter's Dream ,” a spellbinding performance. (Read more here.)
- The Nutcracker - Oakville School of Classical Ballet: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)
