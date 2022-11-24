Events in Oakville this weekend: November 25-27

× Expand Rosemary Hall Komori‎ November Events

The holiday season has officially arrived in Oakville and there's a holiday spirit in the air - not to mention dozens of events (both Christmas themed and not) happening for this late fall weekend.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 25-27, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Weather this weekend will be on average 10 degrees warmer than last weekend, and winds are expected to be lower too. The daytimes will average between 5-7 degrees above zero, but Sunday is expecting rain all day.

Oakville Events: November 25, 26 & 27

Friday, November 25, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +7 (feels like +3), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +4 (feels like +0), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, west

Events:

Hands Off the Greenbelt Rally: “Hands Off the Greenbelt” Rally to protest the provincial government’s Bill 23 and the development of the Greenbelt. (Read more here.)

“Hands Off the Greenbelt” Rally to protest the provincial government’s Bill 23 and the development of the Greenbelt. Power Art PA Day: Power your children's PA Day with full-day workshops, energizing art activities and outdoor recreation! (Read more here.)

Power your children's PA Day with full-day workshops, energizing art activities and outdoor recreation! The Nutcracker: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)

Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of The Nutcracker. Oakville Blades vs. Brantford 99ers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Tonight's game features the annual Teddy Bear Toss! (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Tonight's game features the annual Teddy Bear Toss! Devotion: Opening day of the new war action drama movie starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. (Read more here.)

Opening day of the new war action drama movie starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Harvest of Songs - A Neil Young Tribute: A live performance of Neil Young's classic album Harvest and other songs to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary. (Read more here.)

A live performance of Neil Young's classic album Harvest and other songs to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary. Optimist Christmas Tree Sale: Christmas tree sale from the Oakville Optimist Club. (Read more here.)

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +9 (feels like +5), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +7 (feels like +3), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, southwest

Events:

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +7 (feels like +5), 90% chance of precipitation

Night: Light rain, +7 (feels like +4), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.