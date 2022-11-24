Events in Oakville this weekend: November 25-27

Rosemary Hall Komori
November Events
The holiday season has officially arrived in Oakville and there's a holiday spirit in the air - not to mention dozens of events (both Christmas themed and not) happening for this late fall weekend.
Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 25-27, 2022.
Weather this weekend will be on average 10 degrees warmer than last weekend, and winds are expected to be lower too. The daytimes will average between 5-7 degrees above zero, but Sunday is expecting rain all day.
Oakville Events: November 25, 26 & 27
Friday, November 25, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +7 (feels like +3), 30% chance of precipitation
Night: Partly cloudy, +4 (feels like +0), 30% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 20 km/h, west
Events:
- Hands Off the Greenbelt Rally: “Hands Off the Greenbelt” Rally to protest the provincial government’s Bill 23 and the development of the Greenbelt. (Read more here.)
- Power Art PA Day: Power your children's PA Day with full-day workshops, energizing art activities and outdoor recreation! (Read more here.)
- The Nutcracker: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Blades vs. Brantford 99ers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Tonight's game features the annual Teddy Bear Toss! (Read more here.)
- Devotion: Opening day of the new war action drama movie starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. (Read more here.)
- Harvest of Songs - A Neil Young Tribute: A live performance of Neil Young's classic album Harvest and other songs to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary. (Read more here.)
- Optimist Christmas Tree Sale: Christmas tree sale from the Oakville Optimist Club. (Read more here.)
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Sunny, +9 (feels like +5), 10% chance of precipitation
Night: Partly cloudy, +7 (feels like +3), 20% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 25 km/h, southwest
Events:
- Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Last one of 2022! (Read more here.)
- Bronte Historical Society Holiday Art Show and Sale: Celebrate the season and enjoy historic Sovereign House and the amazing works created by the local artists. (Read more here.)
- St. Cuthbert's Christmas Tree Sales: Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. (Read more here.)
- Optimist Christmas Tree Sale: Christmas tree sale from the Oakville Optimist Club. (Read more here.)
- Shop, Sip and Sing!: Christmas bazaar at St. John's United Church. (Read more here.)
- St. Luke's Christmas Bazaar: Come out and support local artisans, and get started on holiday shopping. 35+ vendors and free admission! (Read more here.)
- Art FUNdamentals! Art Class: Art class at Gairloch Gardens. Do you have a young budding artist in your family? (Read more here.)
- Joseph Haydn's The Seasons: Masterworks of Oakville presents a concert of Haydn's The Seasons, featuring Grammy-winning baritone soloist Kevin McMillan. (Read more here.)
- The Nutcracker: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)
- Caroline Wiles with Mike McCurdle & Bob Doidge: Live music show at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +7 (feels like +5), 90% chance of precipitation
Night: Light rain, +7 (feels like +4), 80% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 15 km/h, west
Events:
- St. Joseph's Annual Food Drive: In benefit of Kerr Street Mission. Donations can be dropped off any Sunday in November. (Read more here.)
- Winter Table Garland Workshop: Working with Natalie Schiabel of Mythology Floral Art, adult participants in this workshop will create a winter garland table arrangement. (Read more here.)
- Joseph Haydn's The Seasons: Masterworks of Oakville presents a concert of Haydn's The Seasons, featuring Grammy-winning baritone soloist Kevin McMillan. (Read more here.)
- The Nutcracker: Experience the magic of the Holiday Season with Oakville School of Classical Ballet’s elaborate production of The Nutcracker. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Improv: The monthly show returns for a night of improv and sketch comedy. Tonight features local comedian and actor Gary Pearson. (Read more here.)
- St. Cuthbert's Christmas Tree Sales: Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. (Read more here.)
- Optimist Christmas Tree Sale: Christmas tree sale from the Oakville Optimist Club. (Read more here.)
- Strange World: New animated family Disney movie now playing. (Read more here.)
Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.
