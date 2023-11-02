Events in Oakville this weekend: Nov. 3-5, 2023

× Expand Unsplash

November is here, and Oakville offers a packed schedule of events, from art exhibitions to music performances, there's something here for everyone!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 3-5, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

The weather forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with some chances of precipitation. Temperatures will be cooling down this weekend with a high of +12 and a low of around +6.

Oakville Events: November 3, 4, & 5

Friday, November 3, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +12 (feels like +9), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with clear breaks, +10 (feels like +6), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30 km/h, southwest

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect (Read more here.)

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with sunny breaks, +10 (feels like +9), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with clear breaks, +8 (feels like +6), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southwest

Events:

Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +11 (feels like +10), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with clear breaks, +8 (feels like +7), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 12 km/h, northwest

Events:

Christmas Crafts Fair and Market at Oakville Place: Christmas Craft Fair and Market. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.