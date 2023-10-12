Events in Oakville this weekend: Oct. 13-15, 2023

× Expand Foter.com Songs of Summer Music

Don't let the rain keep you home this weekend - there's lots to see and do in Oakville. Hockey, camping events, cooking classes, but most of all, live music! There are several great bands and concerts playing locally this weekend.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

The weather forecast is calling for cloudy skies and light rain through most of the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last week, but still cool and normal for fall. Expect high winds through most of Saturday.

Oakville Events: October 13, 14 & 15

Friday, October 13, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +14 (feels like +14), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy withe showers, +12 (feels like +11), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Tom Petty's Full Moon Fever: Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, featuring Tom Petty's music with Classic Albums Live. (Read more here.)

Bronte Creek Camper Halloween Weekend: Campers this weekend are invited to decorate their sites (enviro-friendly), dress up, trick-or-treat (pending health guidelines) and join in on any Discovery programs offered that weekend. (Read more here.)

World of Threads Festival: Art show. International showcase of contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: New concert film featuring pop icon Taylor Swift, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

Wayne Cheddie and Mike Branton: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +13 (feels like +11), 70% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +12 (feels like +10), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25-30 km/h, northeast

Events:

Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Darran Poole and RootBone: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Tom Petty's Full Moon Fever: Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, featuring Tom Petty's music with Classic Albums Live. (Read more here.)

Little Kitchen Cooking Class: Drop-in cooking class for children and families; open house of Litlle Kitchen Cooking Academy. (Read more here.)

World of Threads Festival: Art show. International showcase of contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, +13 (feels like +11), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly cloudy, +11 (feels like +9), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, north

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Art show. International showcase of contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Culture Days: This is the final weekend of Culture Days 2023! Dozens of free events are taking place all over Oakville in this nationwide event. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.