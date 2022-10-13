Events in Oakville this weekend: October 14-16

× Expand © Mike Belobradic Oakville Glen Abbey Street In Fall

Fall is in full swing, and Oakville will have its busiest weekend of the season. There are dozens of events all over town happening everywhere imaginable.

There are concerts, craft shows, new museum exhibits and special workshops, nature events outdoors, sports games, special events for kids, and a gala to celebrate Diwali!

As always, Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, October 14-16, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

High western winds are expected all weekend long, along with average cooler temperatures. Friday and Sunday are expected to be most sunny, although there is a chance of some showers Friday night and early on Saturday.

Oakville Events: October 14, 15 & 16

Friday, October 14, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +13 (feels like +11), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Chance of a shower, +10 (feels like +8), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, southwest

Events:

Oakville Diwali Gala: Join us for an authentic, colourful evening as we gather together to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Enjoy an evening of delicious food, drinks and live entertainment. Located at the Burlington Convention Centre.

Halloween Ends: Opening day for new horror movie now playing, starring Jamie Lee Curtis in the famous horror series as Haddonfield faces off against killer Michael Myers.

Oakville Blades vs. Burlington Cougars: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team.

Men of the Deeps: Live show at the Oakville Centre. The coal miners' legacy is passed around in spoken word and melody; the ways we understand it the best.

Camper Halloween Decorating: Halloween decorating activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park.

Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking!

The Drop - Youth Activities: Free monthly activity night for youths ages 11 to 17.

Culture Days: Ongoing in Oakville.

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A few showers, +13 (feels like +10), 60% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +10 (feels like +8), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 35 km/h, west

Events:

Gordon Lightfoot: Live music concert show with a Canadian legend. Iconic Canadian musician and quintessential storyteller Gordon Lightfoot will perform live in Oakville at the Meeting House.

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville's longest-running farmer's market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities.

Oakvillegreen Treeplanting at Munn's Creek: Join us for this all-ages event as we plant 180 new trees. Shovels and gloves will be provided. All ages welcome, but those under 13 must be supervised.

Bronte Fall Arts Market: BAM is host to a fantastic lineup of local Artists & Artisans selling their one of a kind creations at our lakeside market in Bronte. Free parking, event is rain or shine.

Stefania Zanini and Adrienne Holbeche Art Show: Adrienne Holbeche and Stefania Zanini (contemporary artists and art educators) will be showing their latest works at Sovereign House.

Fire Safety Planning: Oakville Fire staff will be at Oakville Place to meet with residents about fire escape plans and other fire safety information.

Homemade Musical Instrument Workshop: at the Oakville Museum for families of all ages. Advance registration is required.

Porcelain Doll Making Demonstration: Go behind the scenes with artist Celia Desmond of Tradition Dolls and Watches to learn how handcrafted porcelain dolls are made. Free drop-in event.

Sunday, October 16, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +12 (feels like +11), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +8 (feels like +6), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, southwest

Events:

Overland Express Album Launch Party: Live music show and album release at the Moonshine Cafe. Two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Reservations strongly recommended.

Stefania Zanini and Adrienne Holbeche Art Show: Adrienne Holbeche and Stefania Zanini (contemporary artists and art educators) will be showing their latest works at Sovereign House.

Fire Safety Planning: Oakville Fire staff will be at Oakville Place to meet with residents about fire escape plans and other fire safety information.

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.