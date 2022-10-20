Events in Oakville this weekend: October 21-23

× Expand Oakville

Warm weather is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning it's a great time to get outside and enjoy all that Oakville has to offer! Sports, theatre, music, dinner parties, movies, tree planting - and that's just the start.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, October 21-23, 2022.

Not only is the weather calling for clear skies all weekend, but the forecast is calling for unexpectedly warm weather for this time of years. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to range from 16 to 20 degrees. There's no better time to have one more nice weekend outdoors!

Oakville Events: October 21, 22 & 23

Friday, October 21, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +14 (feels like +12), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +12 (feels like +10), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, southwest

Events:

Oakville Blades vs. Haliburton Huskies: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Last of the Red Hot Lovers: Live theatre. Comedy play at the Oakville Centre presented by Burloak Theatre Group. Story of restauranteur Barney Cashman, his mid-life crisis, and three attempts to have an affair. (Read more here.)

Black Adam: Opening day for new action superhero blockbuster now playing, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. (Read more here.)

Camper Halloween Decorating: Halloween decorating activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. (Read more here.)

Halloween decorating activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Taizé at St. Aidan's: Quiet candlelight ecumenical service for peace and social justice in the world at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. (Read more here.)

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +19 (feels like +19), 0% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +12 (feels like +10), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Last of the Red Hot Lovers: Live theatre. Comedy play at the Oakville Centre presented by Burloak Theatre Group. Story of restauranteur Barney Cashman, his mid-life crisis, and three attempts to have an affair. Two performances today! (Read more here.)

Oakvillegreen Treeplanting at Munn's Creek: Join us for this all-ages event as we plant 180 new trees. Shovels and gloves will be provided. All ages welcome, but those under 13 must be supervised. (Read more here.)

Arlene: Live concert at the Oakville Centre. In the Studio Theatre. Tickets to this event are complimentary, but must be reserved in advance. (Read more here.)

Tails & Treats: Part of downtown Oakville's Fall Fest 2022. Come to Towne Square with your costumed four-legged friends to enjoy treats at participating shops and services. (Read more here.)

Urban Pumpkin Patch: Part of downtown Oakville's Fall Fest 2022. Residents can bring the family to Centennial Square (Navy/Lakeshore) to pick a pumpkin and pose for photos. Proceeds support the Humane Society. (Read more here.)

Community Pasta Night: All are welcome for dinner at St. John's United Church. Food, friends and fun! $20 cost per person plus drinks for sale. (Read more here.)

All are welcome for dinner at St. John's United Church. Food, friends and fun! $20 cost per person plus drinks for sale. Duo Concertante perform “Earthly Delights”: Concert at St. Jude's Anglican Church. Music from Juno-Award winning artists. (Read more here.)

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +16 (feels like +16), 0% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +9 (feels like +9), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Over the Rainbow - A Musical Celebration of Judy Garland at 100: Live concert at the Oakville Centre. Toronto All-Star Big Band celebrate Judy Garland's centennial year, bringing her legendary song book to life. (Read more here.)

Ticket to Paradise: Opening weekend for new romantic comedy movie now playing, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. (Read more here.)

Urban Pumpkin Patch: Part of downtown Oakville's Fall Fest 2022. Residents can bring the family to Centennial Square (Navy/Lakeshore) to pick a pumpkin and pose for photos. Proceeds support the Humane Society. (Read more here.)

Part of downtown Oakville's Fall Fest 2022. Residents can bring the family to Centennial Square (Navy/Lakeshore) to pick a pumpkin and pose for photos. Proceeds support the Humane Society. Gravitas Family Show: Live all-ages music show at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.