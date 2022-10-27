Events in Oakville this weekend: October 28-30

× Expand monkeywing via Foter.com Halloween Events in Oakville

There's a spooky aura in the air, with lots of boo-tiful events happening all over Oakville this weekend! With Halloween in just a few days, this weekend is all about the fall season and special not-so-scary fun in town.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, October 28-30, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Clear skies and calm winds are expected for most of the weekend, but last weekend's final curst of warm weather is definitely gone. Night and morning temperatures will hover around 0 degrees, and there's a chance of rain late on Sunday.

Oakville Events: October 28, 29 & 30

Friday, October 28, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +10 (feels like +8), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +4 (feels like 0), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

Oakville Blades vs. Collingwood Blues: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Community Play Night: Bring the family and enjoy time together playing sports, going swimming, and other activities for free at the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre. (Read more here.)

Bring the family and enjoy time together playing sports, going swimming, and other activities for free at the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre. Ticket to Paradise: New romantic comedy movie now playing, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. (Read more here.)

New romantic comedy movie now playing, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The Armadillos: Fan favourite band The Armadillos return with a live concert to the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +12 (feels like +11), 0% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly clear, +6 (feels like +4), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 5 km/h, north

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Pumpkin Pop-Up: Part of downtown Oakville's Fall Fest 2022. Stroll along the downtown Oakville to see all the creative pumpkins local business owners will be putting on display. Vote for your favourite pumpkin for a chance to win a $200 Downtown Oakville gift card! (Read more here.)

Part of downtown Oakville's Fall Fest 2022. Stroll along the downtown Oakville to see all the creative pumpkins local business owners will be putting on display. Vote for your favourite pumpkin for a chance to win a $200 Downtown Oakville gift card! Oh my Gourd, it's Fall! Dessert Fest + Shopping Market: Featuring 90+ vendors, sweet treats, pumpkin painting, daily swag bags for the first 25, prizes and more! $3 admission. (Read more here.)

Featuring 90+ vendors, sweet treats, pumpkin painting, daily swag bags for the first 25, prizes and more! $3 admission. Halloween Concert: Two bands play a live show and take the stage at the Moonshine Cafe. Reservations recommended. (Read more here.)

Two bands play a live show and take the stage at the Moonshine Cafe. Reservations recommended. Oakville Blades vs. Markham Royals: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. The Lovettes starring in Leaders of the Pack: Tribute concert the Oakville Centre. A salute to the female icons and girl groups of the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Revisit the evolution of the girl group sound, from the 40s big band era, 50s rock n roll, and 60s pop! (Read more here.)

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +11 (feels like +10), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy with showers, +9 (feels like +7), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Oakville Improv Show: Oakville Improv has red-hot comedy for Halloween with their monthly show at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Oakville Improv has red-hot comedy for Halloween with their monthly show at the Moonshine Cafe. Oh my Gourd, it's Fall! Dessert Fest + Shopping Market: Featuring 90+ vendors, sweet treats, pumpkin painting, daily swag bags for the first 25, prizes and more! $3 admission. (Read more here.)

Featuring 90+ vendors, sweet treats, pumpkin painting, daily swag bags for the first 25, prizes and more! $3 admission. Pumpkin Pop-Up: Part of downtown Oakville's Fall Fest 2022. Stroll along the downtown Oakville to see all the creative pumpkins local business owners will be putting on display. Vote for your favourite pumpkin for a chance to win a $200 Downtown Oakville gift card! (Read more here.)

Part of downtown Oakville's Fall Fest 2022. Stroll along the downtown Oakville to see all the creative pumpkins local business owners will be putting on display. Vote for your favourite pumpkin for a chance to win a $200 Downtown Oakville gift card! Special Olympics Ontario Hometown Games: Bowling tournament here in Oakville supporting Special Olympics Ontario. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.