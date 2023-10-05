Events in Oakville this weekend: Oct. 6-8, 2023

× Expand unsplash Element5 Digital Thanksgiving Long Weekend

Fall is full swing, and as many families prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend, there are lots of fun activities, events, sports and shows throughout Oakville.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this holiday weekend, October 6-8, 2023.

Weather this weekend will finally start to see the seasonally common cooler temperatures after this past week's heatwave. There's a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, though high winds will persist throughout the weekend.

Oakville Events: October 6, 7 & 8

Friday, October 6, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +22 (feels like +24), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +16 (feels like +15), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, southwest

Events:

Isn't She Lovely: Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, featuring five female vocalists from across Canada. (Read more here.)

Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, featuring five female vocalists from across Canada. Oakville Blades vs. Burlington Cougars: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Bill Wood and the Woodies: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. ( Read more here .)

Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. ( .) The Exorcist: Believer: New horror film in the famous Exorcist franchise, starring Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +15 (feels like +13), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Chance of a shower, +11 (feels like +9), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, west

Events:

Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. St. Aidan's Lawn Sale: Garage sale at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. (Read more here.)

Garage sale at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. Little Kitchen Cooking Class: Drop-in cooking class for children and families; open house of Litlle Kitchen Cooking Academy. (Read more here.)

Drop-in cooking class for children and families; open house of Litlle Kitchen Cooking Academy. Color Me Happy Art Show: Art show on display at Sovereign House. (Read more here.)

Art show on display at Sovereign House. Oakville Blades vs. Leamington Flyers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of a shower, +12 (feels like +10), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +9 (feels like +6), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, northwest

Events:

Culture Days: Culture Days 2023 continues this weekend! Dozens of free events are taking place all over Oakville in this nationwide event. Special events at the Oakville Centre today! (Read more here.)

Culture Days 2023 continues this weekend! Dozens of free events are taking place all over Oakville in this nationwide event. Special events at the Oakville Centre today! Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie: New Canadian animated family film based on the popular TV series, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

