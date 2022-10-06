Events in Oakville this weekend: October 7-9

× Expand Element 5 Digital/Unsplash

Thanksgiving is here and so is the long weekend - meaning there's lots to see and do!

There are concerts, two hockey games with our Oakville Blades, art shows, new movies and so much more. It's also a great time to get outside and enjoy the fall weather!

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, October 7-9, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

This weekend will bring the first truly cooler temperatures of the season, with high western winds also expected for all of Saturday and Sunday. There's a low chance of precipitation, but be prepared for some daily lows below 10 degrees.

Oakville Events: October 7, 8 & 9

Friday, October 7, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +11 (feels like +8), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy with clear breaks, +9 (feels like +6), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest

Events:

Classic Albums Live: The Wall: Live rock concert from the musicians and producers of Classic Albums Live at the Oakville Centre. (Read more here.)

Live rock concert from the musicians and producers of Classic Albums Live at the Oakville Centre. Amsterdam: Opening day for new movie now playing, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and more. (Read more here.)

Opening day for new movie now playing, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and more. Oakville Blades vs. Cobourg Cougars: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! (Read more here.)

Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! Culture Days: Ongoing in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +12 (feels like +9), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly clear, +10 (feels like +7), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, west

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Oakville Blades vs. Pickering Panthers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. The Beamsville Band: Live music show at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Live music show at the Moonshine Cafe. Kirsty Burgum & Mary Lyons Art Show: Kirsty Burgum and Mary Lyons are pleased to return to Sovereign House with an eclectic mix of fibre art and mixed media art celebrating life. (Read more here.)

Kirsty Burgum and Mary Lyons are pleased to return to Sovereign House with an eclectic mix of fibre art and mixed media art celebrating life. Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! (Read more here.)

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +15 (feels like +14), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +12 (feels like +11), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, west

Events:

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Opening day for new family movie now playing, starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu. (Read more here.)

Opening day for new family movie now playing, starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu. Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! (Read more here.)

Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! Kirsty Burgum & Mary Lyons Art Show: Kirsty Burgum and Mary Lyons are pleased to return to Sovereign House with an eclectic mix of fibre art and mixed media art celebrating life. (Read more here.)

Kirsty Burgum and Mary Lyons are pleased to return to Sovereign House with an eclectic mix of fibre art and mixed media art celebrating life. Open House at Lighthouse for Grieving Children and Families: Curious what goes on inside Lighthouse or just want to look around? Stop by and take a tour of our home to see where our groups are held and learn about the services we offer. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.