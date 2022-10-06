Events in Oakville this weekend: October 7-9

Element 5 Digital/Unsplash
Thanksgiving is here and so is the long weekend - meaning there's lots to see and do!
There are concerts, two hockey games with our Oakville Blades, art shows, new movies and so much more. It's also a great time to get outside and enjoy the fall weather!
Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, October 7-9, 2022.
If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.
This weekend will bring the first truly cooler temperatures of the season, with high western winds also expected for all of Saturday and Sunday. There's a low chance of precipitation, but be prepared for some daily lows below 10 degrees.
Oakville Events: October 7, 8 & 9
Friday, October 7, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +11 (feels like +8), 30% chance of precipitation
Night: Cloudy with clear breaks, +9 (feels like +6), 30% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest
Events:
- Classic Albums Live: The Wall: Live rock concert from the musicians and producers of Classic Albums Live at the Oakville Centre. (Read more here.)
- Amsterdam: Opening day for new movie now playing, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and more. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Blades vs. Cobourg Cougars: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)
- Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! (Read more here.)
- Culture Days: Ongoing in Oakville. (Read more here.)
Saturday, October 8, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Mainly sunny, +12 (feels like +9), 20% chance of precipitation
Night: Mainly clear, +10 (feels like +7), 10% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 25 km/h, west
Events:
- Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Blades vs. Pickering Panthers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)
- The Beamsville Band: Live music show at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
- Kirsty Burgum & Mary Lyons Art Show: Kirsty Burgum and Mary Lyons are pleased to return to Sovereign House with an eclectic mix of fibre art and mixed media art celebrating life. (Read more here.)
- Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! (Read more here.)
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +15 (feels like +14), 20% chance of precipitation
Night: Partly cloudy, +12 (feels like +11), 20% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 25 km/h, west
Events:
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Opening day for new family movie now playing, starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu. (Read more here.)
- Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! (Read more here.)
- Kirsty Burgum & Mary Lyons Art Show: Kirsty Burgum and Mary Lyons are pleased to return to Sovereign House with an eclectic mix of fibre art and mixed media art celebrating life. (Read more here.)
- Open House at Lighthouse for Grieving Children and Families: Curious what goes on inside Lighthouse or just want to look around? Stop by and take a tour of our home to see where our groups are held and learn about the services we offer. (Read more here.)
Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.
Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.
Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.
With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.