Events in Oakville this weekend: Sept. 1-4, 2023

Labour Day weekend means summer 2023 is coming to an end - but there's still lots of great local events for the long weekend in Oakville.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this holiday weekend, September 1-4, 2023.

Friday will continue this week's slightly cooler than normal temperatures, but the rest of the weekend will be very hot (above 30 degrees.) Saturday has a chance of rain, but otherwise clear skies all weekend. If you're going outside in the heat, make sure to have lots of sunscreen and water!

Oakville Events: September 1, 2, 3 & 4

Friday, September 1, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +23 (feels like +25), 0% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, +18 (feels like +18), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Oakville Jazz Ensemble: Live jazz music performed in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

The Equalizer 3: New action starring Denzel Washington, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

Emily Burgess and the Emburys: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of a shower, +27 (feels like +31), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Chance of a shower, +22 (feels like +25), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, southwest

Events:

Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville's longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Nigerians in Oakville Picnic: All welcome! Food, drinks, games, music and dancing. Inaugural picnic met to bring together the Nigerian community in Oakville together. (Read more here.)

Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour: Museum tours from Oakville Galleries. Free all ages tours at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)

Afternoon Blues Jam with Mike Branton: An afternoon of music at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Sunday, September 3, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +30 (feels like +36), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +25 (feels like +31), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, southwest

Events:

Bronte Creek Children's Activities: Join us at the Bronte Creek Nature Centre for school aged kids and their parents! Enjoy learning and discovering together. (Read more here.)

Monday, September 4, 2023 (Labour Day)

Many town facilities will be closed today, in addition to some shops and businesses. Public transit will operate on a modified schedule and many local restaurants will be open.

Full information on what's open and closed today can be found online here.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +23 (feels like +25), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.