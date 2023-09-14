Events in Oakville this weekend: Sept. 15-17, 2023

× Expand mattclare via Foter.com - CC BY Car

With fall just around the corner, there's still a few chance to enjoy some outdoor events in Oakville, including a car show! There's also lots of comedy, dance, sports and live music around town.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this holiday weekend, September 15-17, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Friday and Saturday will be full of clear skies and warm to average seasonal temperatures. Sunday will be slightly warmer and a small chance of rain in the evening.

Oakville Events: September 15, 16, & 17

Friday, September 15, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +19 (feels like +19), 0% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, +18 (feels like +18), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Taize: Live music and meditation at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. (Read more here.)

New comedy film starring Nia Vardalos, John Corbett and Andrea Martin, now playing in local theatres. Dirty Blues Band: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +23 (feels like +23), 0% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +21 (feels like +21), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Marathon of Sport: Compete in a fun day of sport and competition alongside local Special Olympics athletes all while raising important funds and awareness in support of the Special Olympics Canada Foundation. (Read more here.)

Bronte Community Winter Coat Drive: We need clean coats with working zippers and in good repair for Adults, Teens, Children and infants in all sizes, male and female. (Read more here.)

Repair Cafe: Residents are invited to bring their damaged or broken small household appliances to be fixed by our volunteer "fixers." (Read more here.)

Ballet Creole: Dance show at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. With an emphasis on the disciplines of the Caribbean and Africa, Ballet Creole focuses on traditional and contemporary dance while infusing music from around the world. (Read more here.)

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +20 (feels like +20), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Chance of a shower, +19 (feels like +19), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

British Car Day: Car show at Bronte Creek Park, with over 1,000 British cars. Special guest will be F1 driver Johnny Herbert! (Read more here.)

Live music and meditation at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. Oakville Improv: Live monthly comedy show at the Moonshine Cafe. This month's show features local comedian and star Gary Pearson. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.