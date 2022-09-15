Events in Oakville this weekend: September 16-18

× Expand M Painchaud Fall colour in Old Town Oakville 1 Fall colour in Old Town Oakville

Just because there's clouds and rain in the forecast this weekend doesn't mean you can't have fun! There's live entertainment, sporting events, art shows, movies, workshops and so much more. And don't miss the car show!

Better still, Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, September 16-18, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

According to the weather forecast, there will be clouds for most of Friday and Saturday with possible to likely rain. But there are still warm temperatures on Saturday and Sunday - make sure to get outside while you still can to enjoy the last few weeks before it gets cold.

Oakville Events: September 16, 17 & 18

Friday, September 16, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Partly cloudy, +19 (feels like +20), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +17 (feels like +16), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, east

Events:

WEST presents Yasmina Reza's ART: West End Studio Theatre presents their return engagement of the Tony-winning play Art. Show tonight at 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

West End Studio Theatre presents their return engagement of the Tony-winning play Art. Show tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Woman King: New action movie now playing, starring Oscar winner Viola Davis. (Read more here, including Oakville News' review.)

New action movie now playing, starring Oscar winner Viola Davis. Middle Raged Sketch Comedy Show: Comedy revue starring Geri Hall (22 Minutes, Second City) and Gary Pearson (MadTV, Corner Gas) and explores life between 30 and 65. (Read more here.)

Comedy revue starring Geri Hall (22 Minutes, Second City) and Gary Pearson (MadTV, Corner Gas) and explores life between 30 and 65. Oakville Art Society Exhibition and Sale: Oakville Art Society is pleased to showcase the art of its members at Oakville Galleries. Over 50 paintings by OAS members will be on display and available for sale. (Read more here.)

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +26 (feels like +31), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +23 (feels like +27), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, southwest

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Oakville Blades vs. Georgetown Raiders: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit. Free admission and parking! (Read more here.)

Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit. Free admission and parking! Oakville Art Society Exhibition and Sale: Oakville Art Society is pleased to showcase the art of its members at Oakville Galleries. Over 50 paintings by OAS members will be on display and available for sale. (Read more here.)

Oakville Art Society is pleased to showcase the art of its members at Oakville Galleries. Over 50 paintings by OAS members will be on display and available for sale. Amanda Hollingworth Art Show: Art Exhibit. Abstract series now running. Show runs all weekend, with opening reception tonight. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit. Abstract series now running. Show runs all weekend, with opening reception tonight. WEST presents Yasmina Reza's ART: West End Studio Theatre presents their return engagement of the Tony-winning play Art. Show tonight at 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

West End Studio Theatre presents their return engagement of the Tony-winning play Art. Show tonight at 7:30 p.m. Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshops: Free music workshops for kids. (Read more here.)

Free music workshops for kids. Elvis Through the Years: Tribute concert. Full bank, multimedia Elvis tribute show with two award-winning artists. (Read more here.)

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of a shower, +26 (feels like +32), 60% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy with showers, +23 (feels like +28), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

British Car Day: The Annual British Car show is back! 1,100 British Cars, great vendors, wonderful anniversary cars spanning 3 years and much more. Fun for the whole family! (Read more here.)

The Annual British Car show is back! 1,100 British Cars, great vendors, wonderful anniversary cars spanning 3 years and much more. Fun for the whole family! WEST presents Yasmina Reza's ART: West End Studio Theatre presents their return engagement of the Tony-winning play Art. Show today at 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

West End Studio Theatre presents their return engagement of the Tony-winning play Art. Show today at 2 p.m. See How They Run: New mystery movie starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, now playing. (Read more here.)

New mystery movie starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, now playing. Amanda Hollingworth Art Show: Art Exhibit. Abstract series now running. Show runs all weekend. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.