Events in Oakville this weekend: September 2-5

Looking for fun things to do and events in Oakville for the Labour Day long weekend? Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for Labour Day weekend 2022, September 2-5.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

There are lots of festivals, outdoor and indoor music.

According to the weather forecast, it will be warm without being unbearably hot, leading to pleasant weather for the next few weeks.

Oakville Events: September 2, 3, 4 & 5

Friday, September 2, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Partly cloudy, +27 (feels like +32), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly clear, +22 (feels like +26), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Re-Release: One of the highest grossing movies ever, last Christmas' blockbuster sensation Spider-Man: No Way Home is returning to theatres in an extended cut for the Labour Day long weekend. (Read more here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Brantford 99ers: Pre-season hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Emily Burgess & The Emburys: Live music concert. Emily Burgess has always shown excellent skills as a player and now unveils many talents as a vocalist, songwriter and a multi-genre performer. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit. This group exhibit focuses on artists who use figures in their work. While there, tour the historic and picturesque Sovereign House and take in views of Lake Ontario from Bronte Bluffs. Music in Town Square: Free live music. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +31 (feels like +37), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Risk of a thunderstorm, +27 (feels like +33), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Art in My Garden: Art Exhibit. Art in my Garden returns for 2022 as local artists set up on the lawns and front stoops in the charming historic district of Olde Oakville. (Read more here.)

Musical Program: A Fisherman's Tale: Live show. Join us at Bronte Creek for a night of fish tales and sea shanties as we go on a musical journey through Bronte's historical fisheries! (Read more here.)

The Armadillos: Live music concert with band The Armadillos. (Read more here.)

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +21 (feels like +23), 60% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +19 (feels like +20), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, northeast

Events:

2nd Annual Oakville Milton Human Society Doggie Dip: Canine companions of all sizes can enjoy one last dip of the Summer in 30-minute swim times at this fundraiser for the Oakville & Milton Humane Society. Space is limited! (Read more here.)

Spectacular Spiders Nature Games: Activities for children at Bronte Creek Park. Included with park admission. (Read more here.)

Monday, September 5, 2022

It's Labour Day! In observance of the holiday, many facilities in Oakville will either be closed or be under reduced operating hours. You can read the full details about what's open and closed today with Oakville News' guide here.

One thing that IS open today is most of the fabulous shopping in Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village and Bronte Village. Head out to support your favourite local businesses!

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, +22 (feels like +24), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, east

Events:

Labour Day Parade and Picnic: Located in Hamilton. This Labour Day, Hamilton & District Labour Council will, once again, return to their traditional practice of having the parade followed by a picnic and gathering back at Bayfront Park. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.