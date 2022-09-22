Events in Oakville this weekend: September 23-25

× Expand paul bica - Foter - CC BY autumn-falls-3

Autumn has arrived in Oakville, and there's lots to see and do this weekend. There are lots of fundraising events, festivals, and this weekend especially: lots of interactive activities and open houses to get the fall fun started.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, September 23-25, 2022.

According to the weather forecast, there will be clouds for most of the weekend, with likely rain late Saturday and into Sunday. This will be the first weekend of cooler temperatures of the season, with nightly lows going down 10-15 degrees from last week.

Oakville Events: September 23, 24 & 25

Friday, September 23, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Partly cloudy, +14 (feels like +16), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +12 (feels like +10), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, north

Events:

Culture Days: begins in Oakville today! (Read more here.)

begins in Oakville today! Spectacular Showcase: Variety and talent show presented by Town of Oakville Senior Services. At the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. (Read more here.)

Variety and talent show presented by Town of Oakville Senior Services. At the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Don't Worry Darling: New mystery thriller movie now playing, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. (Read more here.)

New mystery thriller movie now playing, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Indigenous Movie Night: Free movie screenings of indigenous films at the Oakville Museum. Part of the start of Culture Days. (Read more here.)

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +19 (feels like +19), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy with showers, +16 (feels like +15), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southwest

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. OMEF 5k Charity Run + Walk: Fundraising walk for the Oakville Hospital Foundation. Starts at Coronation Park. (Read more here.)

Fundraising walk for the Oakville Hospital Foundation. Starts at Coronation Park. Trafalgar Township Heritage Day: The Trafalgar Township Historical Society presents their Heritage Fall Fair, that will have Indoor Activities and Displays. (Read more here.)

The Trafalgar Township Historical Society presents their Heritage Fall Fair, that will have Indoor Activities and Displays. Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshops: Free music workshops for kids. (Read more here.)

Free music workshops for kids. Crime Stoppers Fundraising Shred Event: Shred your unwanted personal/business papers for a donation of your choice to Crime Stoppers of Halton. (Read more here.)

Shred your unwanted personal/business papers for a donation of your choice to Crime Stoppers of Halton. Harvest Festival: Experience harvest season as it might have been over 100 years ago at Bronte Creek Provincial Park's historic Spruce Lane Farm. (Read more here.)

Experience harvest season as it might have been over 100 years ago at Bronte Creek Provincial Park's historic Spruce Lane Farm. Spectacular Showcase: Variety and talent show presented by Town of Oakville Senior Services. At the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. (Read more here.)

Variety and talent show presented by Town of Oakville Senior Services. At the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Moonshine Cafe Celebration: A very special night and celebration to thank the Moonshine Cafe for all the support it has given independent artists in the music industry. Several live music acts to perform! (Read more here.)

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +18 (feels like +20), 70% chance of precipitation

Night: Chance of a shower, +16 (feels like +16), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

Harvest Festival: Experience harvest season as it might have been over 100 years ago at Bronte Creek Provincial Park's historic Spruce Lane Farm. (Read more here.)

Experience harvest season as it might have been over 100 years ago at Bronte Creek Provincial Park's historic Spruce Lane Farm. See How They Run: New mystery movie starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, now playing. (Read more here.)

