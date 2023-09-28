Events in Oakville this weekend: Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2023

Oakville News
Get ready for some fall fun in Oakville! There are free events both with Culture Days and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this weekend, but that's only the beginning. There's a national curling tournament, several concerts, charity events, art shows, movies, and so much more.
There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this holiday weekend, September 29 to October 1, 2023.
Not only will these weekend feature slightly warmer than normal autumn temperatures, but the weather is calling for clear skies and a near 0% chance of rain all weekend long!
If you're ready for some fall fun, you won't find better weather than this.
Oakville Events: September 29, 30 & October 1
Friday, September 29, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Sunny, +19 (feels like +19), 0% chance of precipitation
Evening: Clear, +18 (feels like +18), 0% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 15 km/h, northeast
Events:
- Fall Exhibitions Opening Reception - Elif Saydam and Leisure: Join us for the opening reception of our fall art exhibitions at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)
- 80s Sensation "The Box": Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, with all ticket proceeds going to charity. (Read more here.)
- Pointsbet Curling Invitational: Sixteen men’s and sixteen women’s teams from all across Canada will participate in the PointsBet Curling Tournament here in Oakville, chasing a prize purse of over $350,000. (Read more here.)
- The Creator: New sci-fi action film starring John David Washington, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)
- Shades of Blue Revue: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Today is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada. Originally and still colloquially known as Orange Shirt Day, today is when we as a country recognize the legacy of the Canadian Indian residential school system and its lasting impact and recovery today.
Full details about events in Oakville to commemorate today can be found online here.
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Sunny, +21 (feels like +21), 0% chance of precipitation
Evening: Clear, +20 (feels like +20), 0% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 10 km/h, east
Events:
- Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)
- Lacey Hill: Free concert at the Oakville Centre for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Tickets available online. (Read more here.)
- Pointsbet Curling Invitational: Sixteen men’s and sixteen women’s teams from all across Canada will participate in the PointsBet Curling Tournament here in Oakville, chasing a prize purse of over $350,000. (Read more here.)
- Bronte Community Winter Coat Drive: We need clean coats with working zippers and in good repair for Adults, Teens, Children and infants in all sizes, male and female. (Read more here.)
- Shred Event Fundraiser: Protect yourself from identity theft by professionally shredding your paperwork while supporting a local charity! (Read more here.)
- Dog Guides Open House: Interested in learning more about the world of Dog Guides? Learn with the local Lions Foundation. (Read more here.)
- Kriztina Lantos Art Show: Art show on display at Sovereign House. (Read more here.)
- Little Kitchen Cooking Class: Drop-in cooking class for children and families; open house of Litlle Kitchen Cooking Academy. (Read more here.)
- National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Events throughout Oakville today. (Read more here.)
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Sunny, +24 (feels like +24), 0% chance of precipitation
Evening: Clear, +23 (feels like +23), 0% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast
Events:
- Culture Days: Culture Days 2023 continues this weekend! Dozens of free events are taking place all over Oakville in this nationwide event. Special events at the Oakville Centre today! (Read more here.)
- Kidney Walk 2023: Charity walk outdoors in support of kidney disease research. (Read more here.)
- Blessing of the Animals: Pet friendly church service at St. Aidan's. (Read more here.)
- Pointsbet Curling Invitational: Sixteen men’s and sixteen women’s teams from all across Canada will participate in the PointsBet Curling Tournament here in Oakville, chasing a prize purse of over $350,000. Tournament finals today! (Read more here.)
- Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie: New Canadian animated family film based on the popular TV series, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)
- Kriztina Lantos Art Show: Art show on display at Sovereign House. (Read more here.)
Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.
Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.
With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.