Events in Oakville this weekend: Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2023

Get ready for some fall fun in Oakville! There are free events both with Culture Days and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this weekend, but that's only the beginning. There's a national curling tournament, several concerts, charity events, art shows, movies, and so much more.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this holiday weekend, September 29 to October 1, 2023.

Not only will these weekend feature slightly warmer than normal autumn temperatures, but the weather is calling for clear skies and a near 0% chance of rain all weekend long!

If you're ready for some fall fun, you won't find better weather than this.

Oakville Events: September 29, 30 & October 1

Friday, September 29, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +19 (feels like +19), 0% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, +18 (feels like +18), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northeast

Events:

Fall Exhibitions Opening Reception - Elif Saydam and Leisure: Join us for the opening reception of our fall art exhibitions at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)

Join us for the opening reception of our fall art exhibitions at Gairloch Gardens. 80s Sensation "The Box": Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, with all ticket proceeds going to charity. (Read more here.)

Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, with all ticket proceeds going to charity. Pointsbet Curling Invitational: Sixteen men’s and sixteen women’s teams from all across Canada will participate in the PointsBet Curling Tournament here in Oakville, chasing a prize purse of over $350,000. (Read more here.)

Sixteen men’s and sixteen women’s teams from all across Canada will participate in the PointsBet Curling Tournament here in Oakville, chasing a prize purse of over $350,000. The Creator: New sci-fi action film starring John David Washington, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New sci-fi action film starring John David Washington, now playing in local theatres. Shades of Blue Revue: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Today is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada. Originally and still colloquially known as Orange Shirt Day, today is when we as a country recognize the legacy of the Canadian Indian residential school system and its lasting impact and recovery today.

Full details about events in Oakville to commemorate today can be found online here.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +21 (feels like +21), 0% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, +20 (feels like +20), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +24 (feels like +24), 0% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, +23 (feels like +23), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Culture Days: Culture Days 2023 continues this weekend! Dozens of free events are taking place all over Oakville in this nationwide event. Special events at the Oakville Centre today! (Read more here.)

Culture Days 2023 continues this weekend! Dozens of free events are taking place all over Oakville in this nationwide event. Special events at the Oakville Centre today! Kidney Walk 2023: Charity walk outdoors in support of kidney disease research. (Read more here.)

Charity walk outdoors in support of kidney disease research. Blessing of the Animals: Pet friendly church service at St. Aidan's. (Read more here.)

Pet friendly church service at St. Aidan's. Pointsbet Curling Invitational: Sixteen men’s and sixteen women’s teams from all across Canada will participate in the PointsBet Curling Tournament here in Oakville, chasing a prize purse of over $350,000. Tournament finals today! (Read more here.)

Sixteen men’s and sixteen women’s teams from all across Canada will participate in the PointsBet Curling Tournament here in Oakville, chasing a prize purse of over $350,000. Tournament finals today! Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie: New Canadian animated family film based on the popular TV series, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New Canadian animated family film based on the popular TV series, now playing in local theatres. Kriztina Lantos Art Show: Art show on display at Sovereign House. (Read more here.)

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.