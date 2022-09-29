Events in Oakville this weekend: September 30 - October 2

× Expand Dan Freeman on Unsplash October

October has arrived in Oakville, and there's lots to see and do this weekend! There are art shows, open houses, live theatre, sports, and two running events...including the return of the Oakville Half Marathon. There are also special events happening for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, September 30 to October 2, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

According to the weather forecast, there will be sunshine and cooler temperatures for most of the weekend. This will be the first weekend of cooler temperatures of the season, with low chances of precipitation and daily temperatures around 15 degrees.

Oakville Events: September 30, October 1 & 2

Friday, September 30, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +16 (feels like +16), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly clear, +12 (feels like +12), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 7 km/h, east

Events:

Christine Friday: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Join Christine Friday as she connects us to the power of her Anishinaabek roots at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. A special event for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Tickets are free. (Read more here.)

Join Christine Friday as she connects us to the power of her Anishinaabek roots at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. A special event for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Tickets are free. Bros: New romantic comedy now playing, starring and written by Billy Eichner. (Read more here.)

New romantic comedy now playing, starring and written by Billy Eichner. Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! (Read more here.)

Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! Culture Days: Ongoing in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Ongoing in Oakville. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Several ceremonies and special events are taking place in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with sunny breaks, +17 (feels like +17), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy with clear breaks, +15 (feels like +14), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northeast

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. ( Read more here. )

Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. ( ) Brent Butt: Creator and star of the hit TV show Corner Gas, Brent Butt returns to Oakville for one night with his hilarious live stand-up performance. (Read more here.)

Creator and star of the hit TV show Corner Gas, Brent Butt returns to Oakville for one night with his hilarious live stand-up performance. Howard Iron Works Print Fair: The Fourth (almost annual) Print Expo & Fair is returning to our museum in Oakville. PE&F is a free community event, for all ages, and held in a fully accessible facility. (Read more here.)

The Fourth (almost annual) Print Expo & Fair is returning to our museum in Oakville. PE&F is a free community event, for all ages, and held in a fully accessible facility. Oakville Blades vs. Georgetown Raiders: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Ponniyin Selvan: New Tamil-language action/adventure movie, now playing. (Read more here.)

New Tamil-language action/adventure movie, now playing. Kate Land Solo Show: A favourite in this annual series of shows by local artists, Kate Land will present something a little different for her solo exhibit this year. (Read more here.)

A favourite in this annual series of shows by local artists, Kate Land will present something a little different for her solo exhibit this year. Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! (Read more here.)

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +15 (feels like +14), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +12 (feels like +10), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, northeast

Events:

Oakville Half Marathon: Over 1,400 competitors will run in the first version of Oakville's race since 2019. (Read more here.)

Over 1,400 competitors will run in the first version of Oakville's race since 2019. Bronte Beach Nurdle Hunt: Join us on the shores of Lake Ontario to pick up nurdles and spread awareness about this common type of microplastic pollution. (Read more here.)

Join us on the shores of Lake Ontario to pick up nurdles and spread awareness about this common type of microplastic pollution. Open House at Lighthouse for Grieving Children and Families : Curious what goes on inside Lighthouse or just want to look around? Stop by and take a tour of our home to see where our groups are held and learn about the services we offer. (Read more here.)

Curious what goes on inside Lighthouse or just want to look around? Stop by and take a tour of our home to see where our groups are held and learn about the services we offer. Blessing of the Animals: All pets and their owners are welcome at the St. Aidan's Blessing of the Animals event! Outdoors, weather permitting, inside if needed. (Read more here.)

All pets and their owners are welcome at the St. Aidan's Blessing of the Animals event! Outdoors, weather permitting, inside if needed. Hanging By a Thread: Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! (Read more here.)

Oakville Fibre Artists present their bi-annual art exhibit featuring 100 art pieces by 25 fibre artists in diverse mediums Free admission and parking! Kate Land Solo Show: A favourite in this annual series of shows by local artists, Kate Land will present something a little different for her solo exhibit this year. (Read more here.)

A favourite in this annual series of shows by local artists, Kate Land will present something a little different for her solo exhibit this year. CIBC Run for the Cure: Located in Burlington. When you join or support the CIBC Run for the Cure, you help provide hope to all Canadians impacted by breast cancer. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.