Events in Oakville this weekend: Sept. 8-10, 2023

There are multiple street fairs, festivals, and community gatherings this weekend. Oakville is ready to party! Here's where you can join the fun at all this weekend's events.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this holiday weekend, September 8-10, 2023.

Friday will continue this week's slightly cooler than normal temperatures, but the rest of the weekend will be very hot (above 30 degrees.) Saturday has a chance of rain, but otherwise clear skies all weekend. If you're going outside in the heat, make sure to have lots of sunscreen and water!

Oakville Events: September 8, 9, & 10

Friday, September 8, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +24 (feels like +29), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +20 (feels like +21), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northwest

Events:

Oakville Lifestyle Fall Home Show: Visit to see one arena packed full of local home renovators that can help you get a jump on your home project. Get the best home show deals from the best companies around! (Read more here.)

Visit to see one arena packed full of local home renovators that can help you get a jump on your home project. Get the best home show deals from the best companies around! The Backstreet Experience: Concert and variety show at the Oakville Centre. Introducing the Backstreet Experience, the ultimate tribute band dedicated to capturing the timeless magic of the legendary Backstreet Boys. ( Read more here .)

Concert and variety show at the Oakville Centre. Introducing the Backstreet Experience, the ultimate tribute band dedicated to capturing the timeless magic of the legendary Backstreet Boys. ( .) Oakville Jazz Ensemble: Live jazz music performed in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

Live jazz music performed in downtown Oakville. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: New comedy film starring Nia Vardalos, John Corbett and Andrea Martin, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New comedy film starring Nia Vardalos, John Corbett and Andrea Martin, now playing in local theatres. Grant Lyle Trio: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +22 (feels like +25), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +20 (feels like +21), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Oak Park Fall Fair: Day long festival at and in support of Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre. Food, games, live entertainment, BBQ and silent auction. (Read more here.)

Day long festival at and in support of Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre. Food, games, live entertainment, BBQ and silent auction. Bronte Block Party: Mark your calendars and join the businesses of the Bronte BIA as we celebrate together by partying in the street! (Read more here.)

Mark your calendars and join the businesses of the Bronte BIA as we celebrate together by partying in the street! Oakville Lifestyle Fall Home Show: Visit to see one arena packed full of local home renovators that can help you get a jump on your home project. Get the best home show deals from the best companies around! (Read more here.)

Visit to see one arena packed full of local home renovators that can help you get a jump on your home project. Get the best home show deals from the best companies around! Bronte Community Winter Coat Drive: We need clean coats with working zippers and in good repair for Adults, Teens, Children and infants in all sizes, male and female. (Read more here.)

We need clean coats with working zippers and in good repair for Adults, Teens, Children and infants in all sizes, male and female. Safella: Join us for a day of music, food, and fun at the first Saffella Festival. Experience the rhythm of diverse tunes, savor delicious South African dishes, shop at the vibrant market, and enjoy activities for kids. (Read more here.)

Join us for a day of music, food, and fun at the first Saffella Festival. Experience the rhythm of diverse tunes, savor delicious South African dishes, shop at the vibrant market, and enjoy activities for kids. Afternoon Blues Jam with Mike Branton: An afternoon of music at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +22 (feels like +25), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +19 (feels like +20), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

Oakville Dads' Annual Golf Tournament: Join Oakville Dads' annual Glen Abbey golf tournament for a fun day with other dads in our community, all in support of Oakville food bank. (Read more here.)

Join Oakville Dads' annual Glen Abbey golf tournament for a fun day with other dads in our community, all in support of Oakville food bank. Kerrfest Kids: This kids-focused version of the former Kerrfest event will have interactive activities, live musical performers and food vendors. (Read more here.)

This kids-focused version of the former Kerrfest event will have interactive activities, live musical performers and food vendors. Oakville Lifestyle Fall Home Show: Visit to see one arena packed full of local home renovators that can help you get a jump on your home project. Get the best home show deals from the best companies around! (Read more here.)

Visit to see one arena packed full of local home renovators that can help you get a jump on your home project. Get the best home show deals from the best companies around! Bronte Creek Children's Activities: Join us at the Bronte Creek Nature Centre for school aged kids and their parents! Enjoy learning and discovering together. (Read more here.)

