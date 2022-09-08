Events in Oakville this weekend: September 9-11

× Expand Photo: Oakville News Oakville Waterfront

With multiple neighbourhood festivals this weekend, there's so much to do in Oakville this weekend! Festivals and activities abound for what's going to be a very hot weekend outside.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, September 9-11, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

According to the weather forecast, this weekend will be very hot. Temperatures are expected to feel hotter than 30 degrees every day this weekend with minimal wind breeze to cool off - make sure to stay hydrated and be sun safe!

Oakville Events: September 9, 10 & 11

Friday, September 9, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +27 (feels like +34), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly clear, +26 (feels like +32), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Classic Seger performing Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live: Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame member Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet band comes to the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame member Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet band comes to the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Kerrfest 2022: The 7th annual neighbourhood festival presented by the Kerr Village BIA! On all weekend long, featuring vendors, live music and more. (Read more here.)

The 7th annual neighbourhood festival presented by the Kerr Village BIA! On all weekend long, featuring vendors, live music and more. Oakville Lifestyle Fall Home Show: Home show and shopping expo. 19th annual event showcasing great home wares. (Read more here.)

Home show and shopping expo. 19th annual event showcasing great home wares. Three Thousand Years of Longing: New fantasy movie now playing, starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. (Read more here.)

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +29 (feels like +35), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +27 (feels like +33), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, southwest

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Oak Park Fall Fair: All-day festival in north Oakville. The Oak Park Fall Fair will be back this year better than ever! Live entertainment, food, games, and more! (Read more here.)

All-day festival in north Oakville. The Oak Park Fall Fair will be back this year better than ever! Live entertainment, food, games, and more! Oakville Blades vs. Brantford 99ers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Art in My Garden: Art Exhibit. Art in my Garden returns for 2022 as local artists set up on the lawns and front stoops in the charming historic district of Olde Oakville. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit. Art in my Garden returns for 2022 as local artists set up on the lawns and front stoops in the charming historic district of Olde Oakville. Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshops: Free music workshops for kids. (Read more here.)

Free music workshops for kids. Figuratively Speaking: Art Exhibit. This group exhibit focuses on artists who use figures in their work. While there, tour the historic and picturesque Sovereign House and take in views of Lake Ontario from Bronte Bluffs. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit. This group exhibit focuses on artists who use figures in their work. While there, tour the historic and picturesque Sovereign House and take in views of Lake Ontario from Bronte Bluffs. Kerrfest 2022: The 7th annual neighbourhood festival presented by the Kerr Village BIA! On all weekend long, featuring vendors, live music and more. (Read more here.)

The 7th annual neighbourhood festival presented by the Kerr Village BIA! On all weekend long, featuring vendors, live music and more. Oakville Lifestyle Fall Home Show: Home show and shopping expo. 19th annual event showcasing great home wares. (Read more here.)

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +26 (feels like +32), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Chance of a shower, +25 (feels like +31), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Fireheart: New family animated movie, now playing. (Read more here.)

New family animated movie, now playing. Kerrfest Kids 2022: The 7th annual neighbourhood festival presented by the Kerr Village BIA! Today's events are especially for children of all ages. (Read more here.)

The 7th annual neighbourhood festival presented by the Kerr Village BIA! Today's events are especially for children of all ages. Oakville Lifestyle Fall Home Show: Home show and shopping expo. 19th annual event showcasing great home wares. (Read more here.)

Home show and shopping expo. 19th annual event showcasing great home wares. Figuratively Speaking: Art Exhibit. This group exhibit focuses on artists who use figures in their work. While there, tour the historic and picturesque Sovereign House and take in views of Lake Ontario from Bronte Bluffs. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.