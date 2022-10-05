Fall Fest coming to downtown Oakville

× Expand M Painchaud Fall colour in Old Town Oakville 3 Fall colour in Old Town Oakville

Oakville’s Downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA) has announced a series of family-friendly special events set for the last two weekends this October.

Called "Fall Fest", this "variety of fall-inspired events" will all take place at various locations in downtown Oakville, all taking place the weekends of Oct. 21-23 and 28-31, 2022. More specifically, four different fall and Halloween themed events will take place on select dates.

Adrienne Gordon, executive director for the Downtown Oakville BIA, says they hope to "welcome the community to our beautiful downtown and are excited to host events and activities the whole family can enjoy."

The Downtown Oakville BIA is "collaborating with businesses and shop owners to offer residents and visitors various community-based experiences."

Here is a list of all the "Fall Fest" events set for this October:

TAILS & TREATS: Saturday Oct. 22

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., residents can head to Towne Square with their costumed four-legged friends to enjoy treats at participating shops and services. They can also enjoy Doga (dog yoga) and agility demonstrations or enter the costume contest with their pup.

URBAN PUMPKIN PATCH: Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23

Residents can bring the family to Centennial Square (Navy/Lakeshore) to pick a pumpkin from the urban pumpkin patch and pose for an Instagram moment. Bring the kids for story time, songs and season crafts from the Oakville Public Library.

Pumpkins will be available for a minimum donation of $10, with all funds raised supporting the Oakville Milton Humane Society. Tap to pay will make purchasing easy to support this worthy cause.

PUMPKIN POP-UP: Saturday and Sunday Oct. 29-30

The Downtown BIA is again holding its Pumpkin Pop-up experience. Residents can stroll along the downtown’s extra-wide sidewalks to see all the creative pumpkins local business owners will be putting on display.

Vote for your favourite pumpkin for a chance to win a $200 Downtown Oakville gift card.

TINY TOTS: Monday, Oct. 31

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., residents can spend Halloween morning trick-or-treating through Downtown Oakville with their little ones at participating merchants along Lakeshore and the side streets. Stop by Towne Square to pick up a Downtown Oakville bag before getting started.

Full details about all the Fall Fest activities can be found online here.