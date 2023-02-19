Family Day events in Oakville 2023

× Expand Visit Oakville

This Monday is Family Day in Ontario! It's a great time to get out and spend quality time with those you love.

There are lots of things to do in town, including special free activities sponsored by the town of Oakville and other independent events run by several organizations.

In total? There are more than 100 events and activities happening in town for Family Day 2023.

Oakville News has searched listings, websites and postings and gathered as many as we could here so you can find out about all the fun things happening.

We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them. Additional links to other schedules and calendars can be found at the bottom of this story.

Whatever you decide to get, get out and enjoy all the events in town. Happy Family Day!

Family Day in Oakville: Feb. 20, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of light snow, +6 (feels like +2), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, +6 (feels like -1), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, west

Events:

Free Events sponsored by the Town of Oakville: See listings below.

See listings below. Oakville Blades vs. Burlington Cougars: Special Family Day hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team! Puck drop is at 7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Special Family Day hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team! Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Robin Hood: Play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. With wit and humour for all ages, DuffleBag Theatre creates interactive theatrical magic by inviting up audience members as the stars of the show! (Read more here.)

Play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. With wit and humour for all ages, DuffleBag Theatre creates interactive theatrical magic by inviting up audience members as the stars of the show! Taste of Oakville 2023: Taste of Oakville returns! With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Check restaurant websites for special Family Day hours. (Read more here.)

Taste of Oakville returns! With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Check restaurant websites for special Family Day hours. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with the new action comedy sci-fi blockbuster movie starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man. (Read more here.)

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with the new action comedy sci-fi blockbuster movie starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man. Ontario Health Coalition Halton Town Hall: Learn more about the Halton Town Hall being held to inform people about the dangers of health care privatization. (Read more here.)

In addition to all the special events listed above, there are more than 80 activities, events, workshops and performances put on by the town of Oakville. All of these listed below are free for anyone who lives in Halton region!

Some events require a free pre-registration as space is limited. A full listing of these events is available online here.

Free event highlights sponsored by the Town of Oakville:

Recreational ice skating at Trafalgar Park community centre, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Oakville Fire Station 3 Tour at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Leisure swims at various community pools (times ranging from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

The Basics of Rhythm & Melody: Bucket Drumming Workshop at 11 a.m.

Steelpan and Parang presented by Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton at 11:30 a.m.

Make your own instrument presented by Oakville Symphony at 1 p.m.

Sport sessions, Zumba classes and Bollywood dancing at various times

Free performances at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community Centre Theatre:

A 4-part Harmony Performance presented by Circle of Harmony

Oakville Improv Workshop and Show

High Rendition Jazz Party

In addition to swimming, basketball, improv, cricket, badminton, dance, and other activities that will get you active and creative, residents can participate in:

Finally, we have additional schedules and calendars of activities (including sources for this story) listed here for full, in-depth schedules and availability for events:

Looking for more information about one of the Family Day events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.