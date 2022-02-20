Family Day events in Oakville - Feb. 21

Are you trying to find out what Family Day events are near you in Oakville on Feb. 21, 2022? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.
Family Day events in Oakville
Monday: Feb. 21, 2022
Weather forecast:
Morning: Scattered clouds, plus 1, 30% chance of precipitation
Afternoon: Scattered clouds, plus 4, 40% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 10 to 15 km/h creating a windchill effect of 2 degrees
Events
- Bronte Creek Provincial Park Activities - 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM - Oakville provincial park will be hosting a wide range of activities for family day. Read more
- Bronte Village - Open - 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM- Bronte Village is designated as a tourist destination, and therefore retailers, galleries, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants can open on holidays. Read more
- Downtown Oakville - Open - 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM - Downtown Oakville is designated as a tourist destination, and therefore retailers, galleries, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants can open on holidays. Read more
- Kerr Village - Open - 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM is designated as a tourist destination, and therefore retailers, galleries, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants can open on holidays. Read more
- Town of Oakville Family Day Activities - 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM - the community centres and arenas will be open for Family day, offering everything from skating, swimming, to arts and crafts. Read more
- YMCA Free Family Day Activities - 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Oakville's YMCA will be hosting a wide range of free in-person activities for Family Day 2022. Read more
- Short Track Speed Skating Demonstration - 11:00 AM to 1:45 PM - Oakville's Speed Skating Club will be doing a free demonstration. Read more
- Splash 'N' Boots - 11:00 AM to Noon - Nick Adams (Splash) and Taes Leavitt (Boots) are bringing their nearly 20-year legacy of ubiquity in the children’s music landscape to new generations with a fresh set of songs created with some of their favourite musicians, vocalists & songwriters. Read more
- Figure Skating Demonstrations - Noon to 2:00 PM - Skate Oakville staff will be doing demonstrations of figure skating. Read more
- Taste of Oakville - Noon to 9:00 PM - This year’s annual culinary celebration has over 30 Oakville restaurants serving up unique prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus. Some restaurants will offer a take-out option. With a wide range of cuisines and prices. Read more
- Underground Railroad: Next Stop Freedom - 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM - In this exciting and moving multi-media presentation, the ghost of Deborah Brown tells the true story of her heroic flight from a life of slavery in Maryland to her new life of freedom in 19th-century Toronto. Read more
- Splash 'N' Boots - 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Nick Adams (Splash) and Taes Leavitt (Boots) are bringing their nearly 20-year legacy of ubiquity in the children’s music landscape to new generations with a fresh set of songs created with some of their favourite musicians, vocalists & songwriters. Read more
- Underground Railroad: Next Stop Freedom - 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM - In this exciting and moving multi-media presentation, the ghost of Deborah Brown tells the true story of her heroic flight from a life of slavery in Maryland to her new life of freedom in 19th-century Toronto. Read more
- Underground Railroad: Next Stop Freedom - 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM - In this exciting and moving multi-media presentation, the ghost of Deborah Brown tells the true story of her heroic flight from a life of slavery in Maryland to her new life of freedom in 19th-century Toronto. Read more
