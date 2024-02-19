Family Day events in Oakville 2024

× Expand Visit Oakville

Today is Family Day in Ontario! It's a great time to get out (indoors or outdoors) and spend quality time with those you love.

Looking for something fun? There are lots of things to do in town, including special free activities sponsored by the town of Oakville and other independent events run by several local organizations.

In total, there are nearly 100 events and activities happening in town for Family Day 2024.

Oakville News has searched listings, websites and postings and gathered as many as we could here so you can find out about all the fun things happening.

We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them. Additional links to other schedules and calendars can be found at the bottom of this story.

Whatever you decide to get, get out and enjoy all the events in town. Happy Family Day!

Family Day in Oakville: Feb. 19, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, -1 (feels like -4), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, -3 (feels like -7), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southwest

Events:

Free Events sponsored by the Town of Oakville: See listings below.

See listings below. Family Day Celebration: The Town of Oakville’s popular Family Day celebration returns on Monday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at facilities across Oakville. Enjoy family-friendly activities and events for all ages and abilities. (Read more here.)

The Town of Oakville’s popular Family Day celebration returns on Monday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at facilities across Oakville. Enjoy family-friendly activities and events for all ages and abilities. Taste of Oakville 2024: Taste of Oakville returns! With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Check restaurant websites for special Family Day hours. (Read more here.)

Taste of Oakville returns! With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Check restaurant websites for special Family Day hours. Dufflebag Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast: Can the Beast learn his lesson and redeem himself before it’s too late? DuffleBag’s adaptation of this timeless classic is guaranteed to ring a Belle! Show times include 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Can the Beast learn his lesson and redeem himself before it’s too late? DuffleBag’s adaptation of this timeless classic is guaranteed to ring a Belle! Show times include 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Oakville Blades vs. Burlington Cougars: Special Family Day hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team! Puck drop is at 3 p.m. in Burlington (Read more here.)

In addition to all the special events listed above, there are more than 80 activities, events, workshops and performances put on by the town of Oakville. All of these listed below are free for anyone who lives in Halton region!

Some events require a free pre-registration as space is limited. A full listing of these events is available online here.

Free event highlights sponsored by the Town of Oakville:

In addition to skating, swimming, basketball, comedy improv, badminton, dance, pickleball and other activities, residents can get active and creative by taking part in:

Art, trivia, and more at participating Oakville Public Library branches

Arts, music and culture exhibits at several recreation and culture centres, including the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre (QEPCCC)

Learning about local history, playing games and creating crafts at the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

A tour of Oakville Fire Station 3 that will showcase old and new fire trucks and equipment

Making a family portrait and touring the exhibits offered at Oakville Galleries

Free performances at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community Centre Theatre:

Family Day will feature musical performances by High Rendition Jazz, Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton and Bandology and dance performances by Oakville Oriental Arts Club, The Chinese Network Society and more!

Finally, we have additional schedules and calendars of activities (including sources for this story) listed here for full, in-depth schedules and availability for events:

Looking for more information about one of the Family Day events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.