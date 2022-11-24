Farma Greek Market in Oakville

× Expand Farma Greek Market Greek soft serve yogurt at Farma Greek Market

Manny Kouvalas has owned and operated the respected Colossus Restaurant in Oakville, Ontario since 2005; a frequented establishment by known celebrities, both in the culinary world and the entertainment industry. He delivers high quality, fine dining in Greek cuisine, with a second location in Mississauga.

As many restaurateurs experienced repeated lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic, adjusting their business models to include homemade sauces and specialty food items became a necessity for inclusion on the essential business list.

Manny understood the need to pivot quickly in order to survive. His desire and commitment to continue to serve his loyal customers were the driving force behind launching his new quick-service concept shop, Farma Greek.

In 2021, Kouvalas recognized that he had to accelerate the timeline of his vision of opening a market. Having admitted, “COVID pushed me to do it earlier than I had intended, but I’m glad that I did.”

Conveniently, the 700-square-foot space below the Downtown Oakville location was being used as storage. By July of that year, he opened Farma Greek Market, offering staples imported from Greece for preparation at home, as well, both hot and fresh favourites for take-out like: gyro sandwiches, spanakopita, and soft-serve frozen yogurt – made in-house.

The market satisfied most of its customer’s needs during the pandemic. There are two café tables and chairs on the patio should a small group of people want to eat in. Most customers stop by for take-out.

The shelves are lined with imported key ingredients like spreads, pasta, honey, and olive oil. Farma also carries its own sauces under the Lucky Donkey label. There are individual sauces made on-site to complement any of the hot foods. The meat is prepared rotisserie-style instead of layered on a skewer and shaved.

The menu is short but includes all of the essentials for a deliciously balanced meal for those on the go. The Farma Combo special is a

Gyro Pita (choice of chicken or pork), soft-served Greek yogurt (with 1 of 3 flavour choices), and a 500ml bottle of water for $16.

Signature Chicken Gyro at Farma Greek Market in Oakville

Farma’s Signature Chicken Gyro has a generous amount of chicken, lemon, garlic, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumber, fries, feta cheese, and tzatziki wrapped in a pita for $12. Their chicken, pork, and produce are locally sourced.

The ever-popular spanakopita pie is offered in a generous portion for $7, as well as tiropita, bougatsa, and prassopita – a leek/spinach combination which adds an extra zing of flavour.

Farma Greek Market in Oakville

The soft-served Greek yogurt is a must-try. It isn’t bitter. In fact, if I wasn’t told that it was made with Greek yogurt, I wouldn’t have known. This lower-fat, healthier frozen yogurt option is a delightful treat to end your meal with or to just enjoy while strolling along Lakeshore. It has a gratifying vanilla flavour on its own but is also dressed up with exciting toppings like chocolate almond baklava, and thyme honey, for $7.

Classics like moussaka stock the freezer for those who would like to enjoy their food later.

As we see recovery, a light at the end of the tunnel, Farma Greek Market is thriving. The staff are extremely friendly and emit a family vibe, though unrelated.

In my opinion, when the staff is happy, the owner/management is doing something right. And in my experience, this generally translates into quality food preparation coupled with great service – not unlike my encounter at Farma Greek Market.

