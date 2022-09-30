Farmhouse Artisan Cheese - for the discriminating palate

× Expand Farmhouse Artisan Cheese Farmhouse Artisan Cheese

Christine Wood, founder and owner of Farmhouse Artisan Cheese is making it easier for her customers to shop ‘n’ go with the launch of her new website that enables e-commerce orders.

Seven years ago when Christine sold her part of the successful home-based business of frozen prepared meals, SupperWorks. She searched for a new venture that would bring her as much joy.

Growing up, Christine took regular trips to St. Lawrence Market, where she delighted in tasting the new selections of meats and cheeses on display.

Recognizing that Oakville did not have a dedicated cheese shop, she thought that it was a perfect time to offer one to the good folks of Oakville. She set up in Kerr Village (complete location information at the end of the article).

At any given time, Farmhouse Artisan Cheese offers 80 to 100 different types of gourmet cheeses found locally, nationally and internationally.

Farmhouse sources cheese in Ontario from Gunn’s Hill Artisan Cheese and Mountainoak Cheese. They also carry cheeses from Quebec and Manitoba.

They offer charcuterie that can be ordered for special occasions, filled with exceptional cheeses and meats. Their meats are supplied by Niagara Food Specialties, Seed to Sausage, both prepared free of hormones and antibiotics. Wagner’s Meat is part of one of their three famous grilled cheese sandwiches – a 5-brother cheese with Wagner’s Hungarian salami nestled between COBS sunflower flaxseed sourdough bread, for $8.99. These three offerings are the only items served hot.

The grocer section of the shop offers an excellent variety of accompaniments, including nuts from Jewels Under the Kilt, hot pepper jelly from Hot Mama’s, preserves from Provisions Food Company and granola from Bayfield Provisions.

The vast selection of cheeses can be overwhelming. Associates in the shop guide customers to help them pair their cheese with their menu for any occasion. They also allow customers to taste some varieties to help them take out the guesswork. Customer service is a top priority.

As a customer orders, staff freshly cut and then wrap each piece. Christine emphasized how much of a difference in flavour it makes. Their selection of Canadian cheeses represents approximately 20 percent of what is available. Farmhouse carries types not found in local shops.

The boutique is a significant part of their business, offering unique charcuterie gifts for many occasions. There are stunning charcuterie boards by Ottercreek Woodworks that also make beautiful presentations. Call to order ahead.

Farmhouse just launched a new website which will soon enable customers to order ahead online and/or for delivery.

When asked how her business survived the pandemic, Christine responded with a full heart, “First of all, I was so happy to see people treating themselves to charcuteries and special cheeses because they couldn’t go out to dinner, but we have a wonderful client base who genuinely wanted to support us through the pandemic. We can’t say enough about our customers. We were really fortunate.”