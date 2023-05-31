× Expand Michele Bogle

As part of this month’s salad as a main entrée series, this cold Firecracker Shrimp Pasta Salad has no official origin to disclose and needs no introduction. It’s a pretty transparent dish as far as ingredients, with the exception of the dressing. This salad is simple to make and is packed with distinct flavours that marry well together. It presents well with its beautiful colours to wow your dinner guests.

The recipe is easily adjusted for those who like it spicier or milder—filled with so many elements that make a substantial meal that your hunger will be well satiated. The firecracker shrimp pasta salad makes a tasty, quick and easy summertime meal.

Why not add a chilled glass of slightly dry Gewurztraminer or Riesling to enjoy with this dish?

Note: the salad can be prepared ahead of time. It will absorb the dressing as it sits. Add a little balsamic and olive oil to spruce it up.

Firecracker shrimp pasta salad recipe

PREPARATION TIME 30 minutes YIELDS 4

Equipment

Cutting board, paring knife, measuring cup, large stockpot, strainer, large mixing bowl, mixing spoon, garlic press

Ingredients

24 cooked shrimp, thawed, tail removed

⅔ cup parmesan cheese, grated

2 cups pickled hot banana pepper rings, chopped

1 ⅓ cups of pickled hot banana pepper ring brine

¾ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup olive oil

⅔ cup balsamic vinegar

4 cups bowtie pasta

Instructions

Step 1

Bring a large stock pot half full of water to a boil. Add the pasta. Stir. Bring to a boil again, then reduce heat to medium-high. Cook for 10 minutes or until desired tenderness.

Strain and rinse. Pour the cooked pasta into the large mixing bowl. Cover and refrigerate while preparing the balance of ingredients.

Step 2

When the salad's components are washed, cut, minced and measured, remove the pasta from the refrigerator and add the shrimp, pepper rings, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and garlic to the pasta in the bowl. Incorporate the brine, olive oil and balsamic vinegar until thoroughly combined. Adjust to taste. Spoon portions onto serving dishes and add the parmesan cheese to the top.

Enjoy!