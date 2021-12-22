Five Annie Award nominations for Sheridan grads

× Expand ASIFA – Hollywood Annie Awards

Five Sheridan graduates have been nominated in three categories for the 49th Annual Annie Awards, building on the College’s legacy of success at the prestigious awards which recognize excellence in the Animation industry.

The awards will be presented by the International Animated Film Society (ASIFA – Hollywood) at a ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

In previous years, Sheridan alumni repeatedly won Annies for their outstanding work, including

Trevor Jimenez (Animation ’07) won last year for Best Storyboarding in a Feature category for his work on Soul.

Jimenez received Best Animated Short for Weekends earlier in 2019

Dean DeBlois (Animation ’90) won Best Animated Feature and Outstanding Achievement – Directing for How to Train Your Dragon 2, in 2015

Sheridan students have also been successful at the Annies: in 2020, when The Fox & The Pigeon won Best Student Film.

“The Annies are the animation industry’s highest honour, so to see our graduates’ work receive nominations is a true testament to the high-quality of the education Sheridan’s Animation programs have been known for over the years,” says Ted Gervan, Dean of the Faculty of Animation, Arts and Design. “Our alumni’s success is also incredibly inspiring for our current students as they look ahead to their own careers.”

This year's nominated Sheridan alumni

Ami Thompson (Bachelor of Animation ’13), Best Character Design – Feature, for Raya & the Last Dragon.

(Bachelor of Animation ’13), Best Character Design – Feature, for Raya & the Last Dragon. Richard Chen (Animation ’04), Best Production Design – TV/Media, for Maya and the Three.

(Animation ’04), Best Production Design – TV/Media, for Maya and the Three. Nachiket Pujari (Computer Animation-Digital Visual Effects ’09), Best FX – Feature, for Vivo.

(Computer Animation-Digital Visual Effects ’09), Best FX – Feature, for Vivo. Dimitre Berberov (Graphic design ’01), Best FX – Feature, for Encanto.

(Graphic design ’01), Best FX – Feature, for Encanto. Deanna Marsigliese (Animation ’04), Best Character Design – Feature, for Luca.

Sheridan alumni worked on ten films nominated in three categories, including five of the films nominated for Best Feature: Encanto, Luca, Raya & the Last Dragon, Sing 2 and The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Sheridan is a proud education partner of the Annie Awards. Their award-winning alumni from the Faculty of Animation, Arts and Design have a long history of success at the Annies and other top awards competitions, including the Oscars, Emmys, and the Canadian Screen Awards.