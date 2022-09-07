Flüf Souffle Cheesecake comes to Oakville

× Expand Fluf Souffle

Restaurateur and Oakville resident Harry Chauhan recently decided with his partner Hartej Tapia to expand into desserts – specifically, cheesecake with Flüf Souffle Cheesecake.

Locations serving Japanese-styled cheesecakes were springing up in the GTA – growing in popularity. Recognizing that there were no locations yet in Halton, they saw an opportunity to bring the tasty treat to Oakville.

As a baker, Harry spent many hours in a commercial kitchen perfecting the cake and experimenting with flavours. While the jiggly texture of the well-known dessert has been preserved, Chauhan developed a flavoured soufflé cheesecake, unlike its inspiration.

Dissimilar to a New York-style cheesecake, Chauhan likens their crustless soufflé cheesecake to be as light and fluffy as a cloud.

Using a cloud in their branding seemed to be an appropriate choice. The image embodies their idea that customers will feel like they've bitten into a fluffy but delicious mass when trying one of their cakes.

Both partners loved the German translation describing this dessert; their business name then became an obvious decision – Flüf Souffle Cheesecake.

The variety of flavours will include; plain, chocolate and seasonal favourite -- mango. The fall will see the introduction pumpkin spice.

Soufflé cheesecake flavours are unique to Flüf.

Harry describes, "The cheesecakes are not eggy and not too cheesy, a well-balanced flavour."

The shop will offer take-out only.

Each cake that serves two to three people will cost $15.

In addition to creating unconventional soufflé cheesecakes, Flüf will offer Canadian Balzac Coffee and matcha lattes. Chauhan has also developed a line of sparkling lemonades for $5.35 each, made of real fruit puree like: passion fruit, yuzu, and guava, strawberry and blueberry. They'll offer sparkling teas in raspberry and peach.

The grand opening is expected soon, but have conducted a test opening. Show them an Oakville welcome and let them know how much you enjoy their cakes. Hours will be every day, 11 am to 10 pm. Flüf Souffle Cheesecake is located at 131 Lakeshore Road East in Downtown Oakville.